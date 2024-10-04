Beatty Hornets play conference games

Beatty’s fall sports teams are moving into the second phase of the season – the conference season.

Beatty's Anthoni Aguila (25) holds off a Laughlin Cougars in a landslide game in favor of the Hornets on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Beatty. The Hornets won 46-12. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Hornets Yudiel Gutierrez (3) runs the ball away from the Laughlin Cougars after catching the ball on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Beatty. The Hornets won 46-12. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Beatty's Lavandar Hart spikes the ball towards the Laughlin Cougars on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Beatty. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Beatty Hornet Julianne Lindsey spikes the ball toward the Indian Springs side of the court on Monday, Oct. 1, in Beatty. The Hornets lost 3-1. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The football team played their last non-conference game before they play their four league games of the season, while the volleyball team has already started their ranked games. The Hornets volleyball team is currently behind in the rankings.

Here’s how the teams are doing halfway through the season.

Football

Beatty’s football team took on the Laughlin Cougars last Friday, and the Beatty team took the win by 46-12. This is an improvement from last year as the team scored 36-14 on the Cougars. Last season the Hornets finished in last place in the 1A Central class.

This season the Hornets have slightly improved their performance, scoring higher this year than last. In their game against Sandy Valley, the Sidewinders won by a smaller margin of 18 points this season. Last season the gap was over 25 points.

Currently, the team is 3-2 but their first conference game might quickly shut the Hornets down.

Beatty’s football team is playing against the Tonopah Muckers after a bye week on Oct. 11. The Muckers were a strong team in the 1A Class last season as they played in the state semi-final game where Tonopah was knocked off by Eureka. Tonopah finished No. 2 in the Southern and Central league.

Only the top two schools in the Southern and Central division advance to the state championship, as 2A and 1A do not have regional playoffs.

Beatty’s football team would have to play competitively against No. 2 schools like Spring Mountain and Round Mountain. Currently, Round Mountain is at the top of the rankings after they defeated Indian Springs in a close game 14-12.

Volleyball

Two games down, the volleyball team has already started their conference games and they are off to a losing start.

Last week the Hornets faced off against the No. 1 team in the league last year, Tonopah. The Hornets lost 3-0. Each set the Hornets played against the Muckers ended in a close game. The first two sets the Hornets were only two points away from winning a set, but in the third set they fell to a four-point loss.

Their second conference match took place on Monday at home where the team was behind in the first two sets until Beatty was able to outscore the Hornets in the third set. The Hornets’ momentum ran out and they lost the fourth set to end the match 3-1.

This is the first conference game where the Hornets won a set since 2022. The Hornets not only were winless last season, but they didn’t win a single set during the season.

Even though the Hornets volleyball team made it to the regional playoffs in the past few years, it is due to the league taking the top four teams. There are only four teams in the 1A Central league. The league semifinals take place on Nov. 2.

The state playoffs will take the top placing school in each league and will take place on Nov. 7-9 at Sunrise Mountain and Eldorado.

There are four more games in the regular season. Round Mountain will play Beatty on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.