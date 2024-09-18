Beatty Hornets sting Diamondbacks with 50-12 win
In a non-conference game, the Beatty Hornets played a dominating game against the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks on Friday evening.
The Hornets play in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 1A Central league, where the team plays eight players at a time. The team has yet to play their first conference game as they are slotted in the middle of October. In the meantime, the Hornets are getting ready by playing five non-league games and so far they are 2-2 overall.
This was a blowout game as the Hornets won 50-12. This season Beaver Dam is 0-3 after losing to Water Canyon, Round Mountain and now Beatty.
The first league game the Hornets will be against the Tonopah Muckers that are 4-1 this season on Oct. 11. The Muckers have also played against Trona and defeated them 66-0. Meanwhile the Hornets lost 26-16.
Beatty will play their next game on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at home against the Laughlin Cougars. Currently the team is 0-2 this season after losing to Round Mountain and Indian Springs in non-conference games.
Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.