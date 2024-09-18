82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Beatty Hornets sting Diamondbacks with 50-12 win

Beatty's Anthoni Aguilar (29) caught a pass and runs on the side of the field away from the Dia ...
Beatty's Anthoni Aguilar (29) caught a pass and runs on the side of the field away from the Diamondback players on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Beatty. (Richard Stephens)
Beatty Hornet Yudiel Rodriguez (3) carries the ball and pushes a Beaver Dam Diamondback player ...
Beatty Hornet Yudiel Rodriguez (3) carries the ball and pushes a Beaver Dam Diamondback player off on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Beatty. Hornets win 50-12. (Richard Stephens)
Beatty Hornet Yudiel Rodriguez (3) carries the ball while avoiding a Beaver Dam Diamondback pla ...
Beatty Hornet Yudiel Rodriguez (3) carries the ball while avoiding a Beaver Dam Diamondback player on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Beatty. (Richard Stephens)
Hornet Reese Taylor (11) carries the ball as a Diamondback player falls to the ground after att ...
Hornet Reese Taylor (11) carries the ball as a Diamondback player falls to the ground after attempting to tackle the Beatty player on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Beatty. (Richard Stephens)
More Stories
pvt default image
Pahrump can’t pick up win against SLAM
Trojan’s Josh Slusher (32) watches the ball bounce as the Somerset Academy Losee recieve ...
PREVIEW: Trojans should expect an uphill battle with SLAM
Pahrump Valley (center) Ryleigh Denton (13) attempts a corner kick as the Cowboys and Trojans a ...
Pahrump Valley soccer teams struggle early in the season
Beatty volleyball Jacky Cordova bumps a ball from the Liberty Baptist Academy players on Friday ...
Slow start to season for Beatty’s volleyball team
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
September 18, 2024 - 4:42 pm
 

In a non-conference game, the Beatty Hornets played a dominating game against the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks on Friday evening.

The Hornets play in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 1A Central league, where the team plays eight players at a time. The team has yet to play their first conference game as they are slotted in the middle of October. In the meantime, the Hornets are getting ready by playing five non-league games and so far they are 2-2 overall.

This was a blowout game as the Hornets won 50-12. This season Beaver Dam is 0-3 after losing to Water Canyon, Round Mountain and now Beatty.

The first league game the Hornets will be against the Tonopah Muckers that are 4-1 this season on Oct. 11. The Muckers have also played against Trona and defeated them 66-0. Meanwhile the Hornets lost 26-16.

Beatty will play their next game on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at home against the Laughlin Cougars. Currently the team is 0-2 this season after losing to Round Mountain and Indian Springs in non-conference games.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
pvt default image
Pahrump can’t pick up win against SLAM
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans lost their first conference game against Sports Leadership and Management on their home turf on Friday.

Trojan’s Josh Slusher (32) watches the ball bounce as the Somerset Academy Losee recieve ...
PREVIEW: Trojans should expect an uphill battle with SLAM
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans are gearing up for their first conference game of the season against a strong Las Vegas team that played in the state championship game last year.

Beatty volleyball Jacky Cordova bumps a ball from the Liberty Baptist Academy players on Friday ...
Slow start to season for Beatty’s volleyball team
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The Beatty Hornets girls volleyball team is getting off to a slow start this season after losing three out of their first four games.

Beatty's Yudiel Gutierrez returns a punt while the Owyhee players attempt to catch up in a non- ...
Beatty football gets first win
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The Beatty Hornets football team is coming back to the field this week after their first big win this season against another Nevada rural school.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley football head coach Thom Walker looks on as hi ...
TROJANS GOAL: Make the playoffs
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Coach Thom Walker says he has seen a different side of the team and the unity they’ve found. The Trojans went to a football camp at Southern Utah University in July where they lived together and formed bonds, which Walker says was critical for the team.