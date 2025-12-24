Beyond the podium: Kroi Ryan prepares for a big 2026 in motorsports and life

Kroi is gearing up for a jam-packed year of racing, mountain biking, and team sports — all while inspiring other kids to face their fears, embrace challenges, and chase their dreams.

Pahrump local WORCS Racing champion Kroi Ryan poses with his 90 Production Champion trophy and his 90 Production Champion trophy. (Nicole Ryan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump local WORCS Racing champion Kroi Ryan proudly stands with his multiple WORCS championship trophies from the last three seasons. (Nicole Ryan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

As only a sixth-grader, Kroi Ryan has already made waves in Pahrump’s off-road racing scene, earning dual WORCS ATV championships in the 90cc class.

But while his trophies are impressive, it is his mindset and approach to life that set him apart.

As WORCS Racing joins forces with the American Motorcyclist Association to form the AMA 2026 West Regional Grand Prix, Kroi is gearing up for a full year of racing, mountain biking — and he’s eager to inspire other kids to face their fears and pursue their goals.

A new era for WORCS Racing and Kroi’s goals

Starting in 2026, WORCS will expand its schedule to 10 rounds across six states and merge with the AMA, introducing updated rules and age limits.

Kroi is excited to tackle at least four WORCS races next year, riding his APEX 90 ATV and Yamaha TTR 125 dirt bike.

He also plans to try some MRANN races, which are exclusive to dirt bikes, and is branching into mountain biking tournaments, as well as basketball, baseball, and soccer with Trojans basketball and AYSO 808 soccer.

“Even though we won’t be chasing a WORCS championship next year, our life will not be slowing down by any means. Nor will we be leaving the world of off-road racing,” Kroi’s mother Nicole said.

He’s also currently completing his hunter’s safety course, hoping to start hunting in 2026 — another challenge he’s excited to take on with the same mindset he applies to racing.

Fear, focus, and the joys of racing

For Kroi, racing isn’t just about speed or podiums — it’s about confronting fear and pushing personal limits.

“I am excited and afraid on the track. When I’m racing against someone as good or better than me, I feel a full-on ‘let’s do this’ competitive mindset. But when I’m done, I feel pride in myself for conquering my fears and finishing my goals. I love making it on the podium!”

He describes the thrill of racing as a pure rush of joy, whether going faster, jumping higher, or navigating tricky corners. At the same time, he’s aware of the risks: crashing, overshooting jumps, or hitting corners too hard. Safety gear helps, but it doesn’t eliminate the challenge — which is part of what makes the sport exciting for him.

“Fear is normal, just like failing. But if you let that stop you, that’s how you become a failure,” Kroi said. “Never let something control you. If you face your fears and your failures, you will always be in control.”

Inspiration beyond racing

Kroi knows his story inspires other kids with apraxia — he’s recognized in town and the racing community by strangers who read about his achievements in articles.

That directly motivates him to share his mindset and push others to overcome their own adversities.

“Life is hard. Something hard is a challenge. Overcoming a challenge is an adventure, with small achievements. Like a plaque on a WORCS podium,” Kroi says. “But the more achievements you make come true, the more you achieve your ultimate reward: your dreams.”

Kroi believes most in competing with yourself, improving every day, and celebrating personal victories.

His goal isn’t just to win races but to show that facing fear, staying persistent, and embracing challenges can lead to success in any part of life.

