Bowling for Heroes returns to Pahrump Nugget on Feb. 9

Pahrump Valley Times file photo The Nugget Bowl again will host Bowling for Heroes, a fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project. This year's event will be Feb. 9, with a cost of $10 for three games.

The lanes at the Nugget Bowl often are used for fundraising events, and some have become annual traditions.

One such event is coming in February, when Bowling for Heroes returns to the Pahrump Nugget.

Bowling for Heroes benefits the Wounded Warrior Project, which provides a variety of programs to help wounded veterans take steps to return to productive civilian lives.

Bowling for Heroes will run 1-5 p.m. Feb. 9. The cost is $10 per person, and that includes shoes and three games of 9-pin no-tap bowling. A companion fundraiser will be a raffle, with prizes, including a bowling ball, restaurant meals and gift cards. At 4 p.m., a silent auction will be held for NASCAR driver merchandise.

The Wounded Warrior Project’s mission is to assist “veterans and service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness or wound while serving in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001,” according to the organization’s website. The Wounded Warrior Project notes that more than 52,000 servicemen and women have been physically injured in recent military conflicts, while another 500,000 are living with invisible wounds, ranging from depression to post-traumatic stress disorder. Another 320,000 are experiencing debilitating brain trauma.

The Wounded Warrior Project relies on donations, as it does not charge veterans for any of the services they offer.

For more information about the event, contact Denise at 775-209-0783 or the Nugget Bowl at 775-751-6525.