Boys and girls soccer teams have big week ahead

This is a big week for the Trojans soccer teams as both teams are playing at least two league games this week.

Pahrump Valley’s Natalia Vallin (right) goes head-to-head with Mater Academy East's Aliza Torres (left) on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. Vallin scored two out of the six goals for the Trojans. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump boys soccer team huddles before their game against Doral Academy on Thursday, Sept. 12, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The girls soccer team is currently on a four-game winning streak in the league as they secured the third-place spot in the standings after defeating Sunrise Mountain last week. And on Wednesday, the team will fight for second place. The girls recently won their fifth game in the league against Mater East Las Vegas 6-2, on Monday.

The girls coach, Amy Carlson, said this week that the girls have good chemistry after a rough start to the season. Last year, the Trojans had a strong team that went undefeated all the way to the end of the season, where they won the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A state championship. This year the team started anew and has worked hard to improve and hold down their third-place ranking.

The boys soccer team is also improving midway through the season after a new team and new coaching staff. Pahrump just got their first conference win against Boulder City, a fifth-place school that has two wins this season. The team is playing a rematch game on Tuesday evening, a game that will be played after the Pahrump Valley Times publication deadline.

Pahrump Valley football has had a tough start to the conference season after facing off against the three top schools in the league. Last Friday the team lost to Virgin Valley 28-6. On Friday the team will face off against one of those top schools in Las Vegas, Mater Academy East LV.

Pahrump is currently in last place with Democracy Prep Agassi Campus who are also 0-2, while MAELV is in second place under Sports Leadership and Management, who are both 2-0 this season.

Here are the games to look out for:

Wednesday

The girls soccer team has their second away game this week in Henderson, where they will play against Sports Leadership and Management at 3:30 p.m.

This is the team’s rematch game after the Trojans lost 8-0 at the start of the season. But Pahrump is on a four-game winning streak in the league. This game will be a battle for second place.

Thursday

Boys soccer against MAELV in Las Vegas at 6 p.m.

Last time they lost at home 5-0. The team is in second place 4-2, while the Trojans are in last place with a record of 1-4.

Friday

Pahrump Trojans football is playing against one of the top three schools in the league on Friday in Las Vegas, MAELV at 7 p.m.

If the team loses this will be the third straight conference loss for the football team in the season. It will have four games to recover, playing the top schools of the league for a chance at the playoffs.

But Trojan fans will be able to watch a home game on Friday as the girls soccer team will play against the top-ranked school in the league, Boulder City. The Eagles are undefeated after beating SLAM, the second-place team.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.