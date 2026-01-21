Durango cruises past Trojans on the road in flag football — PHOTOS

The Pahrump girls flag football team’s inaugural season continued to test its resolve Friday night, as the Trojans struggled to generate momentum in a 48-0 home loss to Durango.

It isn’t the record start most fans had hoped for to begin their inaugural season.

But if there’s one thing about this Pahrump girls flag football team, it’s that they don’t stop fighting down to the very last whistle.

Hosting just their second of ten games this winter at home Friday, Jan 16 against Durango, the Trojans had their troubles mounting momentum on both sides of the ball.

“They clearly had us scouted,” Trojans head coach Jeff Corbett said. “Their linebackers played downhill all night and the secondary took away anything quick. We just couldn’t get going.”

The Trojans found a slight relief in pressure with personnel adjustments, including a strong varsity showing from JV sophomore safety Keelee Giani, who flashed future potential in deep coverage.

“We’re not really a ‘statement’ team yet,” Corbett said, “But they executed and capitalized on every opportunity. They kept on Ma’lyiah really quick, almost like they knew it was coming.”

The Trailblazers (2-1, 2-2 4A Mountain League) offense struck through the air for four scores, while the defense overwhelmed Pahrump with eight sacks and seven interceptions, consistently disrupting rhythm and field position.

Durango spread the wealth through the air, throwing for 174 yards and four touchdowns behind senior quarterback Leiah Biscocho, who completed 12 of 20 attempts for 91 yards and two passing touchdowns, adding 25 yards on two carries on the ground.

Controlling the game from the opening series, Trailblazers senior Jakai Brown anchored the pressure with three sacks and two interceptions, while Sofia Alejandra Paliza and Aubrey Wright each added multiple takeaways.

Durango was also able to flip field position in the return game, highlighted by a 45-yard punt return by Brown.

The Trojans (0-10, 0-3 4A Mountain League) were able to hold Durango to only six points in the third quarter as junior linebacker Jazmyn Herrera gave her best efforts in staving off the Trailblazers’ lightning-quick offense.

“I’m more worried about keeping the girls’ morale up high more than anything else,” Corbett said.

The Trojans are next scheduled to take the field on Wednesday, Jan 21 as they face Democracy Prep in an away 4A Mountain League contest starting at 5:30 p.m.

All American Park is located at 1551 S. Buffalo Dr. in Las Vegas.

