Early SECTA surge spoils Pahrump Valley’s second-half push — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley mounted a determined second-half rally Tuesday night, but an early deficit proved too much to overcome as SECTA held off the Trojans for a 74–61 non-league victory on PVHS’s home floor.

Trojans gear for league with victories over 3A Southern League rivals

Essex and Longmire take top honors as 82 Bowlers Compete in season-opening event

PVHS senior center Aydon Veloz times a jump shot against SECTA at home on Jan. 13. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS senior Keir Sheppard drives into hard contact in the paint during the Trojans' home game on Jan. 13. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior Lucas Gavenda is sent to the line against SECTA at home. Gavenda totaled (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior Lucas Gavenda puts up a layup against SECTA during the Trojans' 74-61 loss at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS's TC Hone and Aydon Veloz get entangled between a SECTA defender during the Trojans home game on Jan. 13. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS senior guard Caden Briscoe splits two SECTA defenders in pursuit of a layup during the Trojans' 74-61 loss at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior Trae Plein drives in for a layup opportunity against SECTA at home in a non-league conference matchup on Jan. 13. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior Trae Plein does his best to evade SECTA senior shooting guard Rikkie Rodriguez down to baseline. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)(John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior forward Samuel Mendoza pulls up to hit a jumper against SECTA's senior shooting guard Rikkie Rodriguez. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS teammates Trae Plein and Aydon Veloz get some air time during their pre-game intros at home against SECTA on Jan. 13. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's varsity basketball program stands for the Pledge Of Allegiance before their home game against SECTA on Jan. 13. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Despite outscoring Southeast Career Technical Academy in the second half, Pahrump Valley couldn’t pull away in time during their 74-61 loss at home Tuesday night.

SECTA, a 4A Sky League program, wasted no time asserting control, opening the non-league contest with sharp shooting from the perimeter.

Fletcher Gilbert knocked down two first-quarter threes to jump-start the offense, while Jaxson Grant and Edward Arellano added steady scoring at the line and inside.

In a chippy back-and-forth, the Trojans had a time trying to contain sophomore Grant and senior Arellano, who both combined for 30 points.

Trojans junior Trae Plein had a career-high evening as he led Pahrump with 27 points.

SECTA sets the pace

The Roadrunners (7-9) got off a quick 5-0 lead in the first two minutes before Trojans junior Lucas Gavenda got Pahrump Valley on the board with a pair of free throws.

Pahrump Valley stayed afloat behind Gavenda, who accounted for most of PVHS’ early offense with free throws and a late three, but team foul trouble and turnovers slowed the Trojans’ (7-10, 3-3 3A Southern League) momentum.

Tech closed out the quarter strong, capped by a few late free throws, taking a 20–10 lead after one.

Roadrunners sprint with halftime lead (SECTA 41, PVHS 25)

The second quarter got physical with fouls piling up on both sides.

Pahrump Valley attempted to slash away at the deficit behind Lucas Gavenda’s scoring inside, but SECTA’s depth and balance proved difficult to contain.

Grant continued his productive night, scoring multiple baskets in quick succession.

SECTA sophomore Marck Marshall added points both inside and beyond the arc, while Arellano remained aggressive, knocking down free throws and a three-pointer that helped the Roadrunners stretch the lead.

Although Pahrump found some rhythm with three-pointers from Samuel Mendoza and Keir Sheppard, every run was answered by Tech’s efficient offense.

A late three-pointer from Marshall and steady free throws helped Tech take firm control going into halftime.

At the break, Southeast Career Tech led 41–25, firmly in command.

Trojans swing back

Pahrump Valley opened the third quarter with renewed energy, scoring early through Gavenda and Trae Plein. However, SECTA responded quickly.

Rikkie Rodriguez and Arellano kept the offense flowing, with Arellano hitting another three-pointer to halt any momentum shift.

A key moment came when Pahrump Valley committed an intentional foul, leading to free throws that further extended Tech’s advantage.

Zhyier Smith added a big three, and Jaxson Grant continued to contribute at the line.

Despite several fouls and free throws allowing Pahrump Valley to stay competitive, SECTA remained cool under the radar gun.

Late in the quarter, SECTA senior Kingston Bazile buried a three-pointer, giving the Roadrunners the late momentum push to close the quarter.

After three quarters, SECTA maintained a comfortable 59–45 lead.

Trojans outscore SECTA but can’t close 13-point gap

Pahrump Valley made one final push early in the fourth, scoring inside and attempting to close the gap. Gilbert quickly answered with another three-pointer, his third of the night, reasserting Tech’s control.

Rodriguez and Grant continued to score efficiently, while Tech managed the clock well despite frequent fouls and timeouts.

Trojans junior Plein carried much of the scoring load for Pahrump Valley, attacking the rim and hitting a late three, but the deficit proved too large.

In the closing minutes, SECTA’s depth showed again.

Kingston Bazile and Mafuz Sadik added baskets, while Grant sealed the game with a free throw. Tech stayed composed under the Trojans late pressure and closed out the game strong.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.