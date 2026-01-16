Essex and Longmire take top honors as 82 Bowlers Compete in season-opening event

The Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club kicked off the new year last weekend with its first sanctioned tournament, drawing 82 bowlers to compete in a doubles event.

The Scotch Doubles event drew 82 bowlers that teamed up to compete for a hefty cash payout.

Taking first place in the Division R Bowlers, doubles duo Lillian Essex and George Longmire totaled a score of 766, taking home $140 between the two.

Division A featured a stiff battle for the top spot as duos Crystal and Ray Hampton totaled a score of 706, earning $100 and edging out Barbara Shepherd and Larry Taylor, who finished with a score of 691, earning $60.

The next tournament on the calander is the 9-Pin No-Tap Doubles (Certified) on Feb. 14.

The tournament will be a Valentine’s Day doubles event featuring a certified 9-pin no-tap format. Directors Debbie Varner and Katherine Bishop will run the event, while Sis Fronk will be handling the 50/50 duties.

Babs Woosley and Walt Kuver will also be sponsoring the event.

Division R Bowlers results

Lillian Essex and George Longmire: 218, 177, 212, 159, 136, 766 $140

Billie Biddle and Keith Nelson: 145, 235, 189, 170, 136, 739 $100

Emily Fronk and Dale Bystedt: 135, 223, 176, 194, 173, 728 $90

Debbie Varner and Mike Kintzer: 151, 145, 222, 208, 142, 726 $80

Charity Musial and Joe Matassa: 116, 177, 216, 213, 163, 722 $70

Sandra Halsey and Ralph Kintzer: 183, 157, 184, 195, 133, 719 $60

Babs Woosley and Jim Reynolds: 189, 180, 167, 180, 157, 716 $50

Leslie Pesterre and Sam Courtney: 205, 185, 163, 150, 135, 703 $40

Katherine Bishop and Mike McNeley: 199, 176, 163, 161, 133, 699 $30

Division A Bowlers results

Crystal and Ray Hampton: 194, 148, 190, 174, 133, 706 $100

Barbara Shepherd and Larry Taylor: 180, 173, 162, 176, 153, 691 $60

Judy and Brian Bloom: 194, 172, 154, 162, 145, 682

Lynn and John Ventimiglia: 207, 142, 173, 149, 130, 671

Cathy and Bill Schultz: 224, 145, 146, 151, 134, 666

Deb Mallory and Clint Courtney: 245, 142, 147, 129, 118, 663

Donna Lee and Eric Owen: 288, 105, 120, 137, 95, 650

Hazel Watson and Michael Nicosia: 218, 134, 131, 149, 119, 632

