Explosive sets help Trojans earn first league victory in program history
Pahrump Valley delivered a composed and efficient performance Wednesday night, defeating Cristo Rey St. Viator in four sets, 3–1, behind a dominant showing from senior Andy Sanchez.
Earning the first wins as a program last week during the Aggie Classic against Canyon Spring and Somerset Academy Losee at Arbor View High School, the Trojans were hungry for more back in their home gym.
It didn’t take the boys long to bankrupt the Royals back on home to North Las Vegas.
In a match defined less by volatility and more so by sustained execution, Pahrump Valley’s 3–1 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator offers a clear case study in efficiency-driven volleyball. The Trojans’ performance was not built over a low-error approach that steadily applied pressure across all phases of play.
The statistical profile immediately underscores this identity, as the Trojans recorded their first league win in program history,
Pahrump Valley finished with 40 kills on 115 attempts, committing just 11 errors for a .252 hitting percentage—a decent sample of both selective aggression and technical consistency.
Rather than relying on sporadic scoring runs, the team maintained a reliable side-out rhythm, particularly in the first two sets (25–14, 25–17), where they established early separation and never relinquished the control.
Trojans (3-10, 1-0) senior Andy Sanchez led the way with 19 kills at a .425 clip.
Sanchez’s contribution extended beyond terminal attacks; his 14 digs and error-free serve receive responsibilities (21 receptions) kept Pahrump steadily ahead.
Equally significant was senior setter Elijah Thompson, who functioned as the Trojans’ stabilizing agent.
With 35 assists (8.8 per set), Thompson distributed the offense with balance, ensuring that secondary options remained engaged.
His six kills on a .750 percentage suggests opportunistic decision-making, capitalizing on defensive gaps rather than forcing plays. This dual-threat capability added a layer of unpredictability to Pahrump Valley’s offensive scheme.
From a systems perspective, Pahrump Valley’s serve receive efficiency stands out as a factor.
The team recorded just two reception errors across 55 attempts, an exceptionally low error rate that enabled consistent first-tempo offense. Players like Sanchez, Jack Schable, and Nicholas Watson provided a stable passing platform, reducing out-of-system scenarios and allowing the setter to operate with full function.
Defensively, the Trojans demonstrated a near equal shared distribution as their 67 total digs (16.8 per set) were not concentrated to one single player.
Sanchez and Schable led with 14 digs each, while William Coen added 10 of his own, reinforcing the notion of a cohesive back-row unit rather than reliance on an individual defensive specialist.
The lone disruption in Pahrump Valley’s control came within the third set, a 27–25 loss that introduced variability into an otherwise stable match.
However, the Trojans responded quickly with a decisive 25–10 fourth set that effectively eliminated any residual momentum gained in prior by the Royals.
The team recorded four total blocks, with Andy Sanchez contributing two solo efforts. Instead of dominating at the net through blocking, Pahrump Valley’s defensive success was rooted more in floor defense and transition play.
Looking ahead
With two weeks off from competition, the Trojans will look to return back to the court for league play against Boulder City on the road on Apr. 15 at 6 p.m.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.