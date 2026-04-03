Explosive sets help Trojans earn first league victory in program history

Pahrump Valley delivered a composed and efficient performance Wednesday night, defeating Cristo Rey St. Viator in four sets, 3–1, behind a dominant showing from senior Andy Sanchez.

Middleton’s scrappy bunch sends Virgin Valley to the pound in split-series sweep — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School senior Andy Sanchez prepares to block a player from Cristo Rey St. Viator during the Trojans' first league game as a program against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Alexander Mahoney gets himself in position to set up for a kill during the Trojans' first league game as a program against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Alexander Mahoney gets himself in position to set up for a block up front during the Trojans' first league game as a program against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Elijah Thompson tips the ball back over the net during the Trojans' first league game as a program against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kayden Doubleday prepares to block a returning spike during the Trojans' first league game as a program. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys volleyball head coach Amber Lugo speaks to the team during a timeout while the Trojans take on the Royals at home for their first league match of the year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Nicholas Watson extends out during a dig attempt while the Trojans take on the Royals at home for their first league match of the year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Elijah Thompson lobs a pass up to his teammate senior James Wilson during the Trojans' home league match against the Royals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans varsity boys volleyball program gets hyped up together prior to the start of their home league match against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans varsity boys volleyball program lines up for the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the start of their home league game against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Andy Sanchez attempts a block on Cristo Rey St. Viator during the Trojans home league game against the Royals on Apr. 1 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Earning the first wins as a program last week during the Aggie Classic against Canyon Spring and Somerset Academy Losee at Arbor View High School, the Trojans were hungry for more back in their home gym.

It didn’t take the boys long to bankrupt the Royals back on home to North Las Vegas.

In a match defined less by volatility and more so by sustained execution, Pahrump Valley’s 3–1 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator offers a clear case study in efficiency-driven volleyball. The Trojans’ performance was not built over a low-error approach that steadily applied pressure across all phases of play.

The statistical profile immediately underscores this identity, as the Trojans recorded their first league win in program history,

Pahrump Valley finished with 40 kills on 115 attempts, committing just 11 errors for a .252 hitting percentage—a decent sample of both selective aggression and technical consistency.

Rather than relying on sporadic scoring runs, the team maintained a reliable side-out rhythm, particularly in the first two sets (25–14, 25–17), where they established early separation and never relinquished the control.

Trojans (3-10, 1-0) senior Andy Sanchez led the way with 19 kills at a .425 clip.

Sanchez’s contribution extended beyond terminal attacks; his 14 digs and error-free serve receive responsibilities (21 receptions) kept Pahrump steadily ahead.

Equally significant was senior setter Elijah Thompson, who functioned as the Trojans’ stabilizing agent.

With 35 assists (8.8 per set), Thompson distributed the offense with balance, ensuring that secondary options remained engaged.

His six kills on a .750 percentage suggests opportunistic decision-making, capitalizing on defensive gaps rather than forcing plays. This dual-threat capability added a layer of unpredictability to Pahrump Valley’s offensive scheme.

From a systems perspective, Pahrump Valley’s serve receive efficiency stands out as a factor.

The team recorded just two reception errors across 55 attempts, an exceptionally low error rate that enabled consistent first-tempo offense. Players like Sanchez, Jack Schable, and Nicholas Watson provided a stable passing platform, reducing out-of-system scenarios and allowing the setter to operate with full function.

Defensively, the Trojans demonstrated a near equal shared distribution as their 67 total digs (16.8 per set) were not concentrated to one single player.

Sanchez and Schable led with 14 digs each, while William Coen added 10 of his own, reinforcing the notion of a cohesive back-row unit rather than reliance on an individual defensive specialist.

The lone disruption in Pahrump Valley’s control came within the third set, a 27–25 loss that introduced variability into an otherwise stable match.

However, the Trojans responded quickly with a decisive 25–10 fourth set that effectively eliminated any residual momentum gained in prior by the Royals.

The team recorded four total blocks, with Andy Sanchez contributing two solo efforts. Instead of dominating at the net through blocking, Pahrump Valley’s defensive success was rooted more in floor defense and transition play.

Looking ahead

With two weeks off from competition, the Trojans will look to return back to the court for league play against Boulder City on the road on Apr. 15 at 6 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.