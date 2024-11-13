Fall Pahrump Valley sports comes to an end

Trojans football were the last to team to stay in the post-season, but that all came to an end after losing to SLAM in the semifinals.

Has Pahrump’s football team ever made it to the state playoffs?

Trojans Valery Romero (3) hugs her teammate after Virgin Valley defeated Pahrump Valley, eliminating the Trojans from the Class 3A Southern Region Girls Soccer Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Mesquite, Nev. The Trojans lost 3-1. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (left) and Rhett Swaner (1) (right) hug after the season ends for Pahrump Valley and seniors, like Swaner, after a defeat from SLAM in the 3A regional playoffs game on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in the Las Vegas valley. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last week the Trojans played their final fall game of the postseason, where some teams had Trojan fans at the edge of their seat.

Trojans football fell short in the regional playoffs as they lost their semifinals game to the top team in the league, Sports Leadership and Management.

Football was the final team to play their last game and it has all come to a halt as the team will not advance further into the state playoffs.

Although they lost 56-33, the Trojans still suceeded in making it to the semifinals regional playoff game, their first since 2018.

And football wasn’t the only team to finish in the playoffs.

Girls soccer

The Trojans girls soccer team were formerly state champions after they won in 2023. Only six underclassmen remained after the rest of the team graduated, forcing the team to start anew.

Many junior varsity players stepped up and had to adapt quickly to varsity. When the team faltered, Head Coach Amy Carlson helped turn the team around to place as the No. 3 team in the playoffs.

But in the first round of the regional league playoffs in a game against No. 2 Virgin Valley, the Trojans left with a 3-1 loss to end their season.

Cross Country

The cross county team made it to the regional and state playoffs this year. The girls team finished No. 2 behind Somerset Academy Losee. Aurora Whitney placed fourth in the individual results, the highest a Trojan placed in the playoffs. And the boys finished No. 3, with Antonio Veloz ranking in eleventh, the highest-ranked Trojan in the playoffs.

At the state meet, the boys placed No. 7 while the girls placed in No. 5.

Tennis

Trojans tennis also made it to the regional and state playoffs. The boys managed to play in the regional championship game against Boulder City, where they lost 13-5, but still advanced to the state playoffs.

The boys would be eliminated in the state semifinals after facing off against South Tahoe.

In the doubles, Lucas Johnson and Jace Eichner made it to the semifinals where they lost, but also advanced to the state playoffs. The boys would later lose in the state quarterfinals against the No. 1 doubles team Brodie Wallisch and Ralston Pierce from South Tahoe.

The girls team also made it to the regional playoffs but were eliminated by Cimarron 11-7 in the semifinals game.

