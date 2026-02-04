Flag football: Trojans flip the switch in second half against Western

Despite a 36–12 loss on the road Friday, the Pahrump Valley Trojans flag football team showed significant progress, outscoring Western High School 12–6 in the second half.

Head coach Jeff Corbett gives positive words of encouragement before the Trojans home game this season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School flag football program gathers for a team prayer before an away game earlier this season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Friday on the road, the Trojans flag football program made enormous strides in efficiently executing their offensive unit.

By outscoring an experienced Western High School defense 12–6 in the second half, the Trojans proved that the hours of hard work sacrificed each week in practice and on the road against tough programs have paid off.

Even though the Trojans fell 36-12, Pahrump Valley head coach Jeff Corbett had nothing but good things to say about the girls overall performance.

“In the first half, Western had a few lucky breaks and we weren’t pulling flags. They scored off a punt return as well,” Corbett said.

Playing some of the best half of football all season, Trojans Anjie Mercado took it to the house in the third quarter following a rushing attempt up the middle to get Pahrump on the board.

The offense wasn’t the only one making plays as senior Diona Nixon intercepted the Warriors quarterback and took it back forty-plus yards to the crib, totalling the most points the team has scored in a game this season.

“Second half we came out a brand new team. They came out pissed off and fired up!” Corbett said. “We have the talent to do something when they’re locked in. We just have to get there sooner than the second half.”

With two games left to play this regular season, the Trojans will have faced Spring Valley on Tuesday night and will be hosting their senior night on Thursday at home against Amplus Academy at 4:30 p.m.

“Now it’s just getting the mental game in line with the physical,” Corbett said. “This game is too quick to be a second half team.”

