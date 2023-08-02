FOOTBALL: Trojans to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser
Bring yourself, an empty belly and a full wallet because it’s fundraising time!
The Pahrump Valley High School football team is holding their yearly spaghetti dinner fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 5, in the school’s cafeteria.
The doors open at 6 p.m. for the dinner and the fundraiser will begin around 7 p.m.
The fundraiser is open to the public with a small entrance fee of just $5 per person. This cost gets you a plate for dinner and a seat in the baking fundraiser.
Money raised during the event will go toward the team for various practice items, gear and anything else the team needs for their 2023 season.
Last year, head coach Thom Walker and his team raised over $28,000 for their program, beating their previous fundraiser record of $17,000.
Items that sold included cakes, brownies, cupcakes and other various baked goods. Some donors made items from scratch, while others brought in goods they purchased.
The event turns into a little bit of a competition within the football program.
Last year, the varsity and junior varsity teams competed to see who could purchase the highest bid item.
The varsity got the highest priced item after they successfully purchased a cake for $1,100. But it was all in good fun as the proceeds went back to the team anyway.
The Trojans began their heat conditioning practices this past Monday, July 31, and they’ll hold their first official practice of the season on Monday, Aug. 7.
Beginning the 7th, practices will move to 2:30 p.m. for the remainder of the season.
Pahrump Valley will head to Cheyenne on Friday, Aug. 11 for their only scrimmage in the preseason.
The following week, the Trojans will kick off their 2023 season with their home opener against the Somerset Academy Losee Lions on Friday, Aug. 18.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
