Friday’s Pahrump High scores and standings
Check out Pahrump Valley High School’s scores, standings and schedule for the week.
PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL
TEAM — OVERALL — 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE
The Meadows: 10-5: 4-0
GV Christian: 9-6: 4-1
Boulder City: 10-6: 2-1
Virgin Valley: 9-3: 3-1
Pahrump Valley: 6-8: 2-2
Moapa Valley: 4-12: 1-3
Coral Academy: 3-11: 0-4
Cristo Rey: 0-5: 0-5
The Trojans returned to regular-season play Monday with a loss to the Class 4A Lake League Sunrise Mountain Miners 89-58.
On Wednesday, the Trojans delivered a bounce-back dominant performance after multiple members of the program shared multiple minutes and points in the 80-32 running clock win.
Junior Lucas Gavenda averages 22 points and nine rebounds per game as the team enters the heart of league play.
Senior teammate Keir Sheppard also has played a key role with 14 points, four assists and two steals per game.
Friday, Jan. 2
Doral Academy 86, Pahrump Valley 80
Friday, Jan. 2
Western 56, Pahrump Valley 41
Saturday, Jan. 3
Pahrump Valley 77, Amplus Academy 66
Monday, Jan. 5
Sunrise Mountain 89, Pahrump Valley 58
Wednesday, Jan. 7
Pahrump Valley 80, Cristo Rey 32
Friday, Jan. 9
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 13
Southeast Career Tech at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 14
The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.
PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS BASKETBALL
TEAM — OVERALL — 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Virgin Valley: 7-6; 4-0
Coral Academy: 8-4; 3-1
Boulder City: 8-8; 3-1
Moapa Valley: 9-4; 3-1
Pahrump Valley: 6-7; 2-2
The Meadows: 1-5; 1-3
Cristo Rey: 0-8; 0-4
Amplus Academy: 0-10; 0-4
After a long winter break in where the ladies entered into two seperate tournaments, the Lady Trojans came out with a 2-5 record against some competitive programs.
The Trojans returned to regular-season play with back-to-back wins early this week, led by junior Riley Saldana’s 17 points and eight rebounds per game.
On Monday, Pahrump Valley outlasted Sunrise Mountain on the road 44-40 while steamrolling their league opponents Cristo Rey St. Viator Wednesday 51-8.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Brown has also contributed heavily with 10 points and seven rebounds per game.
Monday, Jan. 5
Pahrump Valley 44, Sunrise Mountain 40
Wednesday, Jan. 7
Pahrump Valley 51, Cristo Rey 8
Friday, Jan. 9
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 13
Southeast Career Tech at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 14
The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.
PAHRUMP VALLEY FLAG FOOTBALL
TEAM — OVERALL — 4A MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clark: 9-4; 1-0
Spring Valley: 8-2; 1-0
Sierra Vista: 6-2; 1-0
Durango: 1-1; 1-0
Democracy Prep: 3-7; 0-1
Bonanza: 1-6; 0-1
Amplus Academy: 2-6; 0-1
Pahrump Valley: 0-7; 0-1
Western: 0-4; 0-0
The Trojans participated in the Beast Out East tournament hosted by Mater East Academy. During tournament play over the break, the Trojans went 0-3 and are still in search of thier first score of the season.
The Trojans began league play on Wednesday against Clark, falling 55-0.
Friday, December 19
Arbor View 52, Trojans 0
Saturday, December 20
Canyon Springs 42, Trojans 0
Saturday, December 20
Rancho 32, Trojans 0
Wednesday, Jan. 7
Clark 55, Pahrump Valley 0
Friday, Jan. 9
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 14
Pahrump Valley at Bonanza, 5:30 p.m.
More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on X.