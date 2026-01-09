Friday’s Pahrump High scores and standings

Check out Pahrump Valley High School’s scores, standings and schedule for the week.

The Pahrump Valley High School flag football team huddles together with head coach Jeff Corbett before their first league game against Clark High School at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

The Meadows: 10-5: 4-0

GV Christian: 9-6: 4-1

Boulder City: 10-6: 2-1

Virgin Valley: 9-3: 3-1

Pahrump Valley: 6-8: 2-2

Moapa Valley: 4-12: 1-3

Coral Academy: 3-11: 0-4

Cristo Rey: 0-5: 0-5

The Trojans returned to regular-season play Monday with a loss to the Class 4A Lake League Sunrise Mountain Miners 89-58.

On Wednesday, the Trojans delivered a bounce-back dominant performance after multiple members of the program shared multiple minutes and points in the 80-32 running clock win.

Junior Lucas Gavenda averages 22 points and nine rebounds per game as the team enters the heart of league play.

Senior teammate Keir Sheppard also has played a key role with 14 points, four assists and two steals per game.

Friday, Jan. 2

Doral Academy 86, Pahrump Valley 80

Friday, Jan. 2

Western 56, Pahrump Valley 41

Saturday, Jan. 3

Pahrump Valley 77, Amplus Academy 66

Monday, Jan. 5

Sunrise Mountain 89, Pahrump Valley 58

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Pahrump Valley 80, Cristo Rey 32

Friday, Jan. 9

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Southeast Career Tech at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS BASKETBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Virgin Valley: 7-6; 4-0

Coral Academy: 8-4; 3-1

Boulder City: 8-8; 3-1

Moapa Valley: 9-4; 3-1

Pahrump Valley: 6-7; 2-2

The Meadows: 1-5; 1-3

Cristo Rey: 0-8; 0-4

Amplus Academy: 0-10; 0-4

After a long winter break in where the ladies entered into two seperate tournaments, the Lady Trojans came out with a 2-5 record against some competitive programs.

The Trojans returned to regular-season play with back-to-back wins early this week, led by junior Riley Saldana’s 17 points and eight rebounds per game.

On Monday, Pahrump Valley outlasted Sunrise Mountain on the road 44-40 while steamrolling their league opponents Cristo Rey St. Viator Wednesday 51-8.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Brown has also contributed heavily with 10 points and seven rebounds per game.

Monday, Jan. 5

Pahrump Valley 44, Sunrise Mountain 40

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Pahrump Valley 51, Cristo Rey 8

Friday, Jan. 9

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Southeast Career Tech at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

PAHRUMP VALLEY FLAG FOOTBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 4A MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clark: 9-4; 1-0

Spring Valley: 8-2; 1-0

Sierra Vista: 6-2; 1-0

Durango: 1-1; 1-0

Democracy Prep: 3-7; 0-1

Bonanza: 1-6; 0-1

Amplus Academy: 2-6; 0-1

Pahrump Valley: 0-7; 0-1

Western: 0-4; 0-0

The Trojans participated in the Beast Out East tournament hosted by Mater East Academy. During tournament play over the break, the Trojans went 0-3 and are still in search of thier first score of the season.

The Trojans began league play on Wednesday against Clark, falling 55-0.

Friday, December 19

Arbor View 52, Trojans 0

Saturday, December 20

Canyon Springs 42, Trojans 0

Saturday, December 20

Rancho 32, Trojans 0

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Clark 55, Pahrump Valley 0

Friday, Jan. 9

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Pahrump Valley at Bonanza, 5:30 p.m.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on X.