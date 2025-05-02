Friday’s Pahrump Valley High School baseball and softball standings, results
Check out the weekly standings and results for Pahrump Valley High’s baseball and softball teams.
Pahrump Valley baseball
■ Tuesday, April 29
Boulder City 4, Pahrump Valley 1
TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE
The Meadows 16-12 10-2
Pahrump Valley 20-8-1 7-2
Boulder City 16-12 7-2
SLAM! Nevada 11-16 5-4
Chaparral 3-16 1-8
Sunrise Mtn. 1-18 0-9
The Trojans fell into third place in the South Mountain League with Thursday’s 5-4 home loss to Boulder City. Boulder City grabbed the league’s top spot, but the Trojans still have secured a postseason berth.
The top four teams now await seedings for the 3A regional tournament, to be played May 5-9 at the home of the higher seeds.
Pahrump Valley softball
■ Friday, April 25
Pahrump Valley 15, Valley 0
■ Monday, April 28
Pahrump Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0
Wednesday, April 30
Pahrump Valley 17, Moapa Valley 2
Monday, May 5
3A Southern Region playoffs
Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 4 p.m.
TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE
Boulder City 17-7 11-0
SLAM! Nevada 19-3 9-2
Pahrump Valley 23-8 9-3
The Meadows 10-13 6-6
Canyon Springs; 5-15; 4-8
Sunrise Mtn.; 4-17; 2-10
Valley; 0-20; 0-12
With three wins on the week, the Lady Trojans secured third place in the Mountain League. They will travel to face second-seeded Virgin Valley at 4 p.m. May 5 in opening-round action of the double-elimination regional tourney.
Pahrump Valley won the season’s only meeting between the teams, claiming a 6-4 victory on March 10.