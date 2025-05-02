80°F
Friday's Pahrump Valley High School baseball and softball standings, results

By Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2025 - 5:12 am
 

Pahrump Valley baseball

Tuesday, April 29

Boulder City 4, Pahrump Valley 1

TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE

The Meadows 16-12 10-2

Pahrump Valley 20-8-1 7-2

Boulder City 16-12 7-2

SLAM! Nevada 11-16 5-4

Chaparral 3-16 1-8

Sunrise Mtn. 1-18 0-9

The Trojans fell into third place in the South Mountain League with Thursday’s 5-4 home loss to Boulder City. Boulder City grabbed the league’s top spot, but the Trojans still have secured a postseason berth.

The top four teams now await seedings for the 3A regional tournament, to be played May 5-9 at the home of the higher seeds.

Pahrump Valley softball

Friday, April 25

Pahrump Valley 15, Valley 0

Monday, April 28

Pahrump Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0

Wednesday, April 30

Pahrump Valley 17, Moapa Valley 2

Monday, May 5

3A Southern Region playoffs

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 4 p.m.

TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE

Boulder City 17-7 11-0

SLAM! Nevada 19-3 9-2

Pahrump Valley 23-8 9-3

The Meadows 10-13 6-6

Canyon Springs; 5-15; 4-8

Sunrise Mtn.; 4-17; 2-10

Valley; 0-20; 0-12

With three wins on the week, the Lady Trojans secured third place in the Mountain League. They will travel to face second-seeded Virgin Valley at 4 p.m. May 5 in opening-round action of the double-elimination regional tourney.

Pahrump Valley won the season’s only meeting between the teams, claiming a 6-4 victory on March 10.

