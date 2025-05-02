Friday’s Pahrump Valley High School baseball and softball standings, results

Check out the weekly standings and results for Pahrump Valley High’s baseball and softball teams.

Lady Trojans look to carry offensive momentum into the playoffs

Trojans get revenge in home game against rivals The Meadows

Pahrump Valley baseball

■ Tuesday, April 29

Boulder City 4, Pahrump Valley 1

TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE

The Meadows 16-12 10-2

Pahrump Valley 20-8-1 7-2

Boulder City 16-12 7-2

SLAM! Nevada 11-16 5-4

Chaparral 3-16 1-8

Sunrise Mtn. 1-18 0-9

The Trojans fell into third place in the South Mountain League with Thursday’s 5-4 home loss to Boulder City. Boulder City grabbed the league’s top spot, but the Trojans still have secured a postseason berth.

The top four teams now await seedings for the 3A regional tournament, to be played May 5-9 at the home of the higher seeds.

Pahrump Valley softball

■ Friday, April 25

Pahrump Valley 15, Valley 0

■ Monday, April 28

Pahrump Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0

Wednesday, April 30

Pahrump Valley 17, Moapa Valley 2

Monday, May 5

3A Southern Region playoffs

Pahrump Valley at Virgin Valley, 4 p.m.

TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE

Boulder City 17-7 11-0

SLAM! Nevada 19-3 9-2

Pahrump Valley 23-8 9-3

The Meadows 10-13 6-6

Canyon Springs; 5-15; 4-8

Sunrise Mtn.; 4-17; 2-10

Valley; 0-20; 0-12

With three wins on the week, the Lady Trojans secured third place in the Mountain League. They will travel to face second-seeded Virgin Valley at 4 p.m. May 5 in opening-round action of the double-elimination regional tourney.

Pahrump Valley won the season’s only meeting between the teams, claiming a 6-4 victory on March 10.