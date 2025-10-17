Friday’s Pahrump Valley High sports standings

Check out the weekly standings and results for Pahrump Valley High’s football, soccer and girls volleyball teams.

“We’ve told them: we hope you’re coming with us to state” — Lady Trojans cruise to 9-0 win

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore libero Sedona Norton attempts to get a soft touch on a kill over the net in "Pink Out" home game to support breast cancer awareness. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Football

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Moapa Valley 5-3 3-0

Virgin Valley 5-3 3-0

Boulder City 5-3 2-1

Pahrump Valley 4-3 1-2

Democracy Prep 2-5 0-3

The Meadows 2-5 0-3

Moapa Valley pulled away from the Trojans in the second quarter and rolled to a conference win in last week’s league game. Kayne Horibe remains Pahrump’s leading rusher, averaging 79 yards per game with two games to go in the regular season.

Friday, Oct. 10: Moapa Valley 42, Pahrump Valley 7

Friday, Oct. 17: The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Boys Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 7-3-4 6-0-3

Moapa Valley 11-1-2 7-1-2

The Meadows 5-3-2 5-3-2

Pahrump Valley 3-6-4 3-4-4

Cristo Rey 4-4-3 3-4-3

Boulder City 1-7-3 1-7-3

Equipo Academy 2-11-4 1-7-3

Roberto Gonzalez is the Trojans’ leading scorer as the team heads into its final week of the regular season with Thursday’s game against Equipo Academy. Pahrump will likely enter the Southern Region tournament as the No. 4 seed. Postseason action begins Oct. 25.

Thursday, Oct. 16: Cimarron-Memorial 2, Pahrump Valley 1

Thursday, Oct. 20: Equipo Academy at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Equipo Academy 19-2-1 9-1-1

Moapa Valley 10-4-3 6-2-3

Virgin Valley 5-3-5 5-1-5

Boulder City 5-4-4 4-3-3

The Meadows 4-6-1 4-6-1

Pahrump Valley 3-8-4 1-6-3

Cristo Rey 1-13 0-10

The Trojans will conclude the regular season with a home game against The Meadows Tuesday. A victory in that game would guarantee them the final playoff spot as the No. 6 seed. Postseason action begins Oct. 27.

Monday, Oct. 13: Equipo Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 0

Wednesday, Oct. 15: Pahrump Valley 9, Cristo Rey 0

Tuesday, Oct. 21: The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Girls Volleyball

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

The Meadows 19-6 9-1

Virgin Valley 19-10 9-1

Moapa Valley 10-19 7-4

Boulder City 17-18 6-5

Pahrump Valley 16-17 6-6

Cristo Rey 0-14 0-9

Democracy Prep 2-13 0-9

The Trojans concluded their regular season this week and will enter the Southern Region playoffs as the No. 5 seed Oct. 27 at a time and place to be determined.

Heavenly Ware will attempt to buoy the team, as she leads the way in both kills and hitting percentage.