Friday’s Pahrump Valley High sports standings
Check out the weekly standings and results for Pahrump Valley High’s football, soccer and girls volleyball teams.
Pahrump Valley Football
3A Southern
TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE
Moapa Valley 5-3 3-0
Virgin Valley 5-3 3-0
Boulder City 5-3 2-1
Pahrump Valley 4-3 1-2
Democracy Prep 2-5 0-3
The Meadows 2-5 0-3
Moapa Valley pulled away from the Trojans in the second quarter and rolled to a conference win in last week’s league game. Kayne Horibe remains Pahrump’s leading rusher, averaging 79 yards per game with two games to go in the regular season.
- Friday, Oct. 10: Moapa Valley 42, Pahrump Valley 7
- Friday, Oct. 17: The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.
Pahrump Valley Boys Soccer
3A Southern
TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE
Virgin Valley 7-3-4 6-0-3
Moapa Valley 11-1-2 7-1-2
The Meadows 5-3-2 5-3-2
Pahrump Valley 3-6-4 3-4-4
Cristo Rey 4-4-3 3-4-3
Boulder City 1-7-3 1-7-3
Equipo Academy 2-11-4 1-7-3
Roberto Gonzalez is the Trojans’ leading scorer as the team heads into its final week of the regular season with Thursday’s game against Equipo Academy. Pahrump will likely enter the Southern Region tournament as the No. 4 seed. Postseason action begins Oct. 25.
- Thursday, Oct. 16: Cimarron-Memorial 2, Pahrump Valley 1
- Thursday, Oct. 20: Equipo Academy at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer
3A Southern
TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE
Equipo Academy 19-2-1 9-1-1
Moapa Valley 10-4-3 6-2-3
Virgin Valley 5-3-5 5-1-5
Boulder City 5-4-4 4-3-3
The Meadows 4-6-1 4-6-1
Pahrump Valley 3-8-4 1-6-3
Cristo Rey 1-13 0-10
The Trojans will conclude the regular season with a home game against The Meadows Tuesday. A victory in that game would guarantee them the final playoff spot as the No. 6 seed. Postseason action begins Oct. 27.
- Monday, Oct. 13: Equipo Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 0
- Wednesday, Oct. 15: Pahrump Valley 9, Cristo Rey 0
- Tuesday, Oct. 21: The Meadows at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Pahrump Valley Girls Volleyball
3A Southern
TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE
The Meadows 19-6 9-1
Virgin Valley 19-10 9-1
Moapa Valley 10-19 7-4
Boulder City 17-18 6-5
Pahrump Valley 16-17 6-6
Cristo Rey 0-14 0-9
Democracy Prep 2-13 0-9
The Trojans concluded their regular season this week and will enter the Southern Region playoffs as the No. 5 seed Oct. 27 at a time and place to be determined.
Heavenly Ware will attempt to buoy the team, as she leads the way in both kills and hitting percentage.
- Friday, Oct. 10: Pahrump Valley 3, Desert Pines 0
- Tuesday, Oct. 14: Moapa Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 1
- Thursday, Oct. 16: Pahrump Valley 3, The Meadows 2