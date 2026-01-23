45°F
Sports

Friday’s PVHS scoreboard and standings

The PVHS girls flag football program gathers in a huddle to discuss the next drives play callin ...
The PVHS girls flag football program gathers in a huddle to discuss the next drives play calling during their road game against Democracy Prep on Jan. 21. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
The 2026 Pahrump High School Rodeo is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 6-8 at the McCullough R ...
Pahrump Jr. High–High School Rodeo returns Feb. 6–8
Pahrump Valley High School center Aydon Veloz is met with hard contact in the paint against GV ...
Trojans stun GV Christian: Gavenda calls revenge game on Guardians — PHOTOS
Pahrump Valley High School's flag football team enter a quick pre-snap huddle during an away ga ...
Flag football: Defense exuberates fight, Democracy Prep pull away late
Pahrump Valley High School senior and recent Vermont State University commit Cayden Cowley make ...
‘God’s truly amazing’: Pahrump’s “Pink Panther” earns new home in Vermont
By Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2026 - 4:40 am
 

Pahrump Valley Boys Basketball

3A Southern League

TEAM — OVERALL — LEAGUE

The Meadows: 16-5 9-0

Virgin Valley: 13-4 7-1

Boulder City: 13-9 6-3

Pahrump Valley: 9-11 5-4

GV Christian: 11-10 5-5

Moapa Valley: 5-15 2-6

Coral Academy: 6-14 1-7

Cristo Rey: 0-9 0-9

The Trojans are coming off a huge league win over GV Christian on Wednesday as they still retain their playoff spot as the 4th seed.

Junior Lucas Gavenda continues to lead the Trojans with 21 points and eight rebounds per game.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season and five league games on the schedule, Pahrump Valley is looking to keep their two-game win streak alive at home against rivals Virgin Valley Friday night.

Friday, Jan. 16

Boulder City 79, Pahrump Valley 63

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Pahrump Valley 66, Coral Academy 50

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Pahrump Valley 54, GV Christian 48

Friday, Jan. 23

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Cristo Rey at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Girls Basketball

3A Southern

TEAM — OVERALL — LEAGUE

Virgin Valley: 13-7 9-0

Coral Academy: 13-5 7-2

Pahrump Valley: 11-8 6-3

Boulder City: 11-11 6-3

Moapa Valley: 11-7 5-4

The Meadows: 2-9 2-7

Cristo Rey: 2-12 1-8

Amplus Academy: 1-14 0-8

Lady Trojans ujnior Riley Saldana remains the team’s on-court leader with 16 points and eight rebounds per game.

The Trojans have won eight of their last nine games and are in strong position to secure a postseason berth as the second or third seed.

Friday, Jan. 16

Pahrump Valley 29, Boulder City 26

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Coral Academy 57, Pahrump Valley 34

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Pahrump Valley 45, Amplus Academy 9

Friday, Jan. 23

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Cristo Rey at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Flag Football

4A Mountain

TEAM — OVERALL — LEAGUE

Sierra Vista: 11-2 4-0

Spring Valley: 12-2 4-0

Durango: 2-2 2-1

Clark: 12-7 2-2

Bonanza: 4-8 2-2

Democracy Prep: 6-8 1-2

Western: 2-7 1-2

Amplus Academy: 2-12 0-3

Pahrump Valley: 0-11 0-4

Despite holding Democracy Prep to back-to-back turnovers to begin the game Wednesday night, The Trojans lost their first game of the week 33-0.

Their next chance will come Friday night when they travel to play Sierra Vista on the road at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16

Durango 48, Pahrump Valley 0

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Democracy Prep 33, Pahrump Valley 0

Friday, Jan. 23

Pahrump Valley at Sierra Vista, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 26

Pahrump Valley at Sky Pointe, 5:30 p.m.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on X.

