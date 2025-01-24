34°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Friday’s weekly high school basketball update

By Jeff Wollard Pahrump Valley Times
January 23, 2025 - 5:57 pm
 

Pahrump Valley boys basketball

Saturday, Jan. 18

Legacy 81, Pahrump Valley 36

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Coral Academy 56, Pahrump Valley 55

Friday, Jan. 24

Bonanza at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

The Trojans went 0-2 in the past week after Coral Academy rallied in the fourth quarter for the victory Tuesday. Alejandro Lozano leads Pahrump with an 8.5 ppg scoring average and 1.7 assists per game. Pahrump continues its quest for a first league win this week with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE

Boulder City 16-5 8-0

The Meadows 13-7 6-1

SLAM Academy 6-9 4-4

Sloan Canyon 10-7 4-4

Coral Academy 9-9 4-4

Doral Academy 6-10 1-6

Pahrump Valley 4-16 0-8

Pahrump Valley girls basketball

Friday, Jan. 17

SLAM Academy 56, Pahrump Valley 32

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Pahrump Valley 49, Coral Academy 40

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Pahrump Valley d. Sunrise Mountain, forfeit

Friday, Jan. 24

Pahrump Valley at Round Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

The Trojans went 2-1 in the past week, as sophomore Riley Saldana led the way averaging 15 points and 10.5 rebounds in the trio of games. The Trojans are fourth in the Mountain League and on track for a postseason berth with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE

SLAM Academy 11-5 5-0

Boulder City 14-5 4-1

The Meadows 5-4 3-2

Pahrump Valley 10-12 3-3

Coral Academy 5-6 1-5

Sloan Canyon 3-9 1-5

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Trojans junior Alejandro Lozano (0) gets the ball before shooting free-throws against the Chapa ...
Boys basektball 3A division leaders
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Halfway through the seaosn the 3A boys basketball division is shaping up and the some familair teams are at the top once again.

Trojans senior Trinity French (14) passes the ball to junior Savannah Thompson (11) to attempt ...
Pahrump Valley girls baskeball hold third place on league
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After taking their first league loss, the Trojans went back to winning a game againt the Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in a big victory. There are seven more league matches to go.

Trojans head coach Braydon Preston talks to his basketball team during a timeout in a game agai ...
Pahrump boys basketball team face their next league match
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After the Trojans lost their last game against a lower ranked team Pahrump Valley may struggle against Prinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon, a team fighting to make the regional playoffs.

Trojans junior Aydon Veloz (11) (right) and Dragons freshman Kobe Artadi (14) (left) both jump ...
Trojans boys basketball suffers loss to Doral
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

In an anticipated game against the Doral Academy Red Rock Dragons on Monday night, the two schools faced off.

Trojans’ Riley Saldana (20) dribbles the ball towards the Coral Academy Falcons side of ...
Pahrump girls basketball battles for first place
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls basketball team will battle for first place against Boulder City on Jan. 8 to determine which team will lead the league.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Meeting with fishing and hunting buddies to plan the next t ...
Making the dreaming of a Sportsman’s Paradise come true
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The quiet season gives time to focus and plan those trips to near and far-off places, to clean gear and organize for the next adventure.