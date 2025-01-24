Friday’s weekly high school basketball update

Pahrump Valley boys basketball

■ Saturday, Jan. 18

Legacy 81, Pahrump Valley 36

■ Tuesday, Jan. 21

Coral Academy 56, Pahrump Valley 55

■ Friday, Jan. 24

Bonanza at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

The Trojans went 0-2 in the past week after Coral Academy rallied in the fourth quarter for the victory Tuesday. Alejandro Lozano leads Pahrump with an 8.5 ppg scoring average and 1.7 assists per game. Pahrump continues its quest for a first league win this week with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE

Boulder City 16-5 8-0

The Meadows 13-7 6-1

SLAM Academy 6-9 4-4

Sloan Canyon 10-7 4-4

Coral Academy 9-9 4-4

Doral Academy 6-10 1-6

Pahrump Valley 4-16 0-8

Pahrump Valley girls basketball

■ Friday, Jan. 17

SLAM Academy 56, Pahrump Valley 32

■ Tuesday, Jan. 21

Pahrump Valley 49, Coral Academy 40

■ Wednesday, Jan. 22

Pahrump Valley d. Sunrise Mountain, forfeit

■ Friday, Jan. 24

Pahrump Valley at Round Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

■ Tuesday, Jan. 28

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

The Trojans went 2-1 in the past week, as sophomore Riley Saldana led the way averaging 15 points and 10.5 rebounds in the trio of games. The Trojans are fourth in the Mountain League and on track for a postseason berth with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

TEAM OVERALL MTN LEAGUE

SLAM Academy 11-5 5-0

Boulder City 14-5 4-1

The Meadows 5-4 3-2

Pahrump Valley 10-12 3-3

Coral Academy 5-6 1-5

Sloan Canyon 3-9 1-5