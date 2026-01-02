Gator Winter Classic: Saldana goes for 33-points, Trojans takeaway lessons for league play — PHOTOS

Lady Trojans endured a heartbreaking 42-40 loss to Arbor View before rebounding with a convincing 56-20 victory over Lee Williams to close out play of the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic in Henderson.

Pahrump Valley High School junior captain Riley Saldana fights for control of the ball against two Arbor View defenders during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball coaches Bob Hopkins and Darla Sheppard look on with the rest of the team during a tight back-and-forth last quarter against Arbor View during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Autumn Colon attempts to knock down a free-throw late in the fourth quarter to keep the Trojans within a decent margin against Arbor View during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Autumn Colon sprints for control of the ball against Arbor View junior Jennalee Estebar during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior captain Riley Saldana finds a breakaway lane to cut into on her way to the hoop against Arbor View during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore guard Aurora Bowers does everything she can to maintain possession of the ball against Arbor View sophomore Kendall Bird during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore guard Aurora Bowers protects the ball against Arbor View during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School guard Sydney Crotty is met with double-team pressure as the junior looks for an open girl to kick the ball out to. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior guard Sydney Crotty dribbles the ball past midcourt during the Trojans late fourth quarter comeback attempt against Arbor View during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior guard Autumn Colon tries to escape the corner during the Lady Trojans non-league exhibition against Arbor View during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School Lady Trojans head coach Bob Hopkins delivers a strong message during a called timeout to rally the Trojans back into the game. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore guard Addi Nelsen scans for a lane to drive through as she is met with pressure from an Arbor View High School defender. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana wins the opening tip off against Arbor View junior Jennalee Estebar during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore guard Ella Odegard drives in for the layup attempt during the Lady Trojans exhibition against Arbor View High School during the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic hosted at Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Amidst scoring 19 points in the second quarter heading into the half leading by twelve, the Lady Trojans couldn’t withstand Arbor View’s late defensive heroics.

In their third exhibition of the 13th annual Gator Winter Classic tournament hosted by Green Valley High School, the Trojans dropped a nail biter 42-40 against the Aggies on Dec. 29.

Pahrump Valley junior Riley Saldana’s 33-point performance was nearly just enough to avoid their fifth loss in a row.

Saldana recorded her forth double-double of the year, shooting 11-from-23 from the field while recording 15 boards.

Merchanting free-throw attempts, the captain sank 11-of-15 opportunities from the line.

Accoring to Maxpreps, Saldana is currently ranked third overall in Nevada for free throws made (53) only behind Sierra Vista’s Donnayja Gibson (60) and North Valley’s Ivy Williams (69). Riley also is ranked seventh overall in points per 32, averaging 19.2 a contest.

Allowing 29 points in the first half, the Aggies quickly called for an adjustment defensively coming into the third quarter.

Early in-bound pressure forced the Trojans to cough the ball over a ton when it mattered.

Pahrump (4-7, 1-2 3A Southern League) finished the contest with 35 turnovers, an issue that has been tricky to mitigate fully this season in close contests in which the Trojans formerly led.

A brutal fourth quarter for the Trojans offense unraveled as they could only amass two points to match Arbor View’s quarter high of 13.

Trojans find rhythm again to end tournament versus Lee Williams

In game four of the Gator Winter Classic on Tuesday, Pahrump Valley was able to send their trip back home on a high note with a 56-20 dominate win over Lee Williams High School from Kingman, Arizona.

Kaitlyn Brown was feeling a little swifty as the sophomore had a career-high total of 22 points on the night to match Riley Saldana, who also finished with 22 points.

Sophomore Ella Odegard was a bright spot coming off the bench as she contributed four steals and seven points in 16 minutes on the court.

The Trojans shot 90% from the free-throw line while finishing shooting 50% from the floor.

Despite not chalking up the scoreboard, Addi Nelsen’s assists contribute to more points than folks may realize. The sophomore finished with a team high of six assists.

With the win, the Trojans were able to make a distant memory of their five-game losing streak as they now prepare to return to schedule play on Jan. 5 on the road against Sunrise Mountain at 5 p.m.

Pahrump will be resuming 3A Southern league play on the Jan. 7 on the road against Cristo Rey St. Viator with tip off set for 5 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.