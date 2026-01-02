Gator Winter Classic: Trojans offense bit late by Bulldogs — PHOTOS

The Trojans opened play at the 13th Annual Gator Winter Classic with a tough defensive test, falling 50-22 to Winslow High School (AZ) as relentless pressure and forced turnovers set the tone for the Bulldogs in Henderson.

Gator Winter Classic: Saldana goes for 33-points, Trojans takeaway lessons for league play — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Aurora Bowers attempts to knock down a free-throw attempt during the Trojans 50-22 loss to Winslow (AZ) as part of the 13th Annual Gator Winter Classic hosted by Green Valley High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Over the long-awaited winter break, the Lady Trojans basketball program traveled to Las Vegas to participate in 13th Annual Gator Winter Classic girls basketball tournament hosted at Green Valley High School.

Held Friday, Dec. 26 to Tuesday, Dec. 30, the program competed in four games shared between “the swamps” main and auxiliary gym, finishing the tournament with a 1-3 record.

The tournament followed quickly for the Trojans’ (3-7, 1-2 3A Southern League) legs just three days after the girls finished a strong showing at the HBCU Holiday Jam at Valley High School from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23.

Open against Winslow

Facing Winslow High School from Winslow, Arizona, the Trojans were met with a stiff Bulldog defense that simply would not budge.

Despite clawing their way through heavy full-court press the duration of the game, Pahrump was only able to amount a quarter high of seven points in their 50-22 loss to open tournament play.

Winslow set the tone early, forcing turnovers on Pahrump Valley’s first several possessions. A steal and layup opened the scoring, and the Bulldogs never trailed. Winslow jumped out to a 10-6 lead late in the first quarter behind transition baskets and trips to the free-throw line.

Defense dictated the game from there.

Winslow’s three-man zone press in the backcourt repeatedly trapped the Trojans along the baseline, leading to backcourt violations, rushed shots and empty possessions.

Pahrump Valley managed just six points in the first quarter and seven in the second, shooting 19 percent from the field in the first half.

Riley Saldana led the charge for the Trojans with a double-double, notching 10 rebounds and 12 points. The junior also led the team from the free-throw line, converting 6-of-8 attempts.

Winslow, meanwhile, greatly found its rhythm offensively in the second quarter.

A pair of 3-pointers from senior Kaitlyn Belone and multiple steal-and-score sequences stretched the lead to 28-13 by halftime.

Winslow shot 41 percent through two quarters and controlled the tempo with their defensive intensity.

Pahrump had their own defensive thorn in junior Autumn Colon as the guard recorded five steals on the night.

Scoring came at a slower pace early in the third quarter, with nearly two minutes passing before either team found the basket.

But once Winslow broke through, the floodgates quickly opened again. A steal and layup, followed by a 3-pointer and another fast-break finish, pushed the lead to 38-17.

The Bulldogs continued to extend the margin in the fourth quarter, opening on a 7-3 run to reach a 40-20 advantage.

Winslow capped the night with consecutive layups and another defensive stand, holding the Trojans to just five points in the final period.

Pahrump Valley finished with only 22 points and struggled to generate offense against constant pressure off in-bound possessions.

