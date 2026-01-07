Gavenda’s double-double powers Trojans past Chaparral in New Year’s day win

Lucas Gavenda delivered a dominant all-around performance scoring 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds finish in a 75–65 win over Chaparral High School on New Year’s Day.

Chaparral High School junior guard Micah Jones lets one fly from three-point land despite being contested by Pahrump Valley High School senior guard Keir Sheppard during the GV Christian tournament. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School basketball head coach Toby Henry and assistant head coach Bob Hopkins draw up a new offensive scenario to help stave off a Cowboys late second-half comeback. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School junior guard Trae Plein sinks a free-throw attempt against the Cowboys. Plein finished the afternoon with eight points. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School senior guard Caden Briscoe finished the exhibition against Chaparral High School with nine points during the GV Christian tournament. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Lucas Gavenda attempts to box out Chaparral sophomore guard Dezahn Otis for the rebound in the Trojans' 75-65 win over the Cowboys during the GV Christian tournament. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior forward Lucas Gavenda prepares to cross over Chaparral senior forward Noe Quinones during the Trojans' 75-65 win over the Cowboys during the GV Christian tournament. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Chaparral High School junior guard Micah Jones is sent to the free-throw line against Pahrump Valley High School during the GV Christian tournament. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School basketball head coach Toby Henry gets passionately fired up while coaching the Trojans in the GV Christian tournament held partly at Chaparral High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Lucas Gavenda drives in for a layup while trying to avoid a charge against the Cowboys during the GV Christian tournament. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Keir Sheppard advances on a breakaway opportunity against Chaparral High School in the GV Christian tournament. Sheppard finished with 14 points on the contest. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sometimes a program only needs one player to completely change the course of the game’s outcome.

This winter, Pahrump Valley High School forward Lucas Gavenda has been that guy for the Trojans.

Earning their first win of the new year on New Year’s Day, the Trojans comfortably held off Chaparral High School 75-65 with Gavenda’s 27-point performance.

Behind Gavenda’s dominant double-double, the Trojans paired an efficient offense with relentless defensive pressure to holster the Cowboys away in their home gym.

Gavenda finished with a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals, anchoring a Trojans’ rotating lineup that forced turnovers, controlled the glass well, and answered every Chaparral push.

“As we talked about earlier, our kids are starting to get it. I keep telling them that once it clicks, it’s going to be special, and it’s starting to happen,” Trojans head coach Toby Henry said. “Our shots are falling, we’re being more patient on offense, running sets when we need to, and pushing the ball when we need to.”

Control from the start

The Trojans wasted little time asserting themselves early on. Keir Sheppard opened the scoring with a layup, and after Chaparral briefly pulled within one at 5–4, the Trojans responded with a 10–0 run fueled by a swarming full-court pressure and fast break transitions off the steal.

Pahrump forced early mistakes and turned them into easy baskets, closing the first quarter ahead 16–11 after a pair of converted free throws from Cowboys junior guard Micah Jones.

Second-quarter separation

The game tilted decisively quick as the Trojans increased their defensive intensity, jumping passing lanes and winning the rebounding battle.

Samuel Mendoza and Caden Briscoe each recorded steals that led directly to points, while Joshua Slusher finished underneath in transition.

Sheppard knocked down a three from the top of the key as part of a 20-point half, and Ty Plein made his presence felt inside with eight points and four steals, disrupting Chaparral’s half-court offense.

By halftime, the Trojans had built a 43–27 lead, holding Chaparral to 27 first-half points while scoring efficiently in the paint and off turnovers.

Answering every run

Chaparral opened the third quarter shooting as if they couldn’t miss as they trimmed the deficit with improved ball movement and an early three-pointer.

The Trojans responded soundly with poise as they were forced to slow down the offensive tempo and let space create itself.

Senior Caden Briscoe’s three, followed by a Sheppard layup off an assist from Aydon Veloz halted the momentum.

“It’s nice having him (Vel0z) because he gives us length in the lineup. He did a good job rebounding. They’re a very athletic team, so for us to out-rebound them, we had to box out.”

Gavenda continued to stretch the defense, knocking down timely threes and attacking closeouts as the Trojans rebuilt the lead to 65–49 late in the third quarter.

Through three quarters, the Trojans had multiple players contributing key minutes across the box score including Kristopher Trejo and Kamdon Moore, who kept the Cowboys subs at bay.

Closing strong

Chaparral made one last push in the fourth, cutting the margin to 72–65, but the Trojans never lost full control of their lead.

Mendoza’s free throw, combined with disciplined defensive possessions and strong rebounding closed the door.

The Trojans finished the night with nine players scoring, highlighting their depth and ability to maintain a fast-paced tempo for four quarters.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

By the numbers

Rebounding: The Trojans were led by Gavenda (10 rebounds) and Briscoe (9), controlling the boards throughout.

Defense: Four Trojans recorded three or more steals, helping force key turnovers.

Playmaking: Sheppard dished out five assists, guiding an offense that consistently generated high-quality looks.

Balance: Five Trojans scored six or more points, preventing Chaparral from keying in on one scorer.

Game leaders

Lucas Gavenda: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals

Keir Sheppard: 14 points, 5 assists

Caden Briscoe: 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals