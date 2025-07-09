102°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Headin’ north for the fishing

If you are looking for some quiet solitude, a fishing trip, surrounded by the beauty of nature ...
If you are looking for some quiet solitude, a fishing trip, surrounded by the beauty of nature will do the trick. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Picturesque mountains and abundant wildlife are part of the attraction but it is also meeting i ...
Picturesque mountains and abundant wildlife are part of the attraction but it is also meeting interesting people along the way. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Pahrump Valley High School Trojan football Camp practice began early Monday morning. (James Ack ...
PHOTOS: Countdown to Kickoff: PVHS Trojan Camp is back
Shoes $ Brews 1st place pitchers Lathan (Rebel) Dilger and Tyson Nelson proudly display their f ...
Shoes $ Brews concludes first series tournament in Pioche
Glow Ball participants found out a headlamp is the way to go during the event. (Jacob Powers/Pa ...
PHOTOS: PVHS Womens Golf “Glow Ball” tournament fundraiser knocks it in
Racers breeze through the 250-mile-long course at the Nugget 250 race. (Danny Curiel/Special to ...
Pahrump Nugget 250 race welcomed back in town
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2025 - 4:20 am
 
Updated July 9, 2025 - 5:57 am

The snowbirds have gone north and our hot southern desert belongs to the locals once again. The beauty and cool solitude beckon and I find myself restlessly preparing to follow them. Having said that, my thoughts turn to the far reaches of Canada and Alaska.

This week I’m planning my ultimate two-week Canadian fishing trip. I’ve mowed the lawn, taken out the trash and paid the bills on time. It’ll be fishing and meeting unforgettable people with interesting stories.

It begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, where I’ll drive north, testing the small lakes of the Caribou region. A well-tied Black Gnat or Brown Hackle should be appropriate flies to start with or perhaps a Royal Humpy if the hatch is on. If these don’t work there is always the ol’ Wooly Bugger or Muddler; they always seem to produce.

As I then proceed farther north, the many rivers and streams of the Chilcoltin will allow for some drift fishing, but I’m not quite as good at that — perhaps with a little more practice.

For this short trip though, I’ll concentrate on the central Lakes District with its many small lakes. Here one finds an abundance of rainbows and “cuts” in the two-to-five-pound range. I never tire of sharing their exuberant acrobatics and determined runs, usually even managing to land a few.

My final destination will be the Skena watershed with tributaries with exotic names such as the Exchampsix, the Gitwandorcks and the Kalem, all famous for their giant King Salmon (called Springs in Canada).

It’s not only the fishing that draws me to this region; it’s the picturesque mountains and the abundant wildlife. Bears, moose, caribou, mountain goats and sheep also call this area home; I call it home too.

I hope to send you missives along the way, or perhaps our trails will cross. If so, don’t be shy; perhaps we’ll share a few secret fly patterns, a couple of stories, or even a cup of brandy and a fine cigar.

While you’re having your adventures this summer, take pictures, make a few notes and share them with me when I get back. Nothing gives me more pleasure than sharing your stories. Well, maybe a five-pound rainbow trout on a dry fly, a double on doves or waterfowl, or dropping that charging Cape Buffalo (Black Death) at ten paces — you get the point.

As you read this, know this, the story is not about me, it’s about you. So get motivated, do your chores and get on the road. It’s fishing and meeting unforgettable people with interesting stories.

If you have an adventure, a story or a comment send it to dansimmons@usa.net

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Racers breeze through the 250-mile-long course at the Nugget 250 race. (Danny Curiel/Special to ...
Pahrump Nugget 250 race welcomed back in town
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The 250-mile event began at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino and ran through the open desert of Pahrump and Amargosa Valley.

Jace Jepson gets ready to compete at the 2024 Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Rock ...
PHOTOS: Jace Jepson headed to Rodeo Nationals
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

A BBQ brisket fundraiser hosted on July 5th at the Pahrump VFW Post 10054 will be held to help send local rodeo superstar Jace Jepson to nationals in Wyoming.

NSHPA Horseshoes wrap Sundown Showdown
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After starting in the 90s, the temperatures lowered and allowed for pitchers to hit more ringers.