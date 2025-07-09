Headin’ north for the fishing

Picturesque mountains and abundant wildlife are part of the attraction but it is also meeting interesting people along the way. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

If you are looking for some quiet solitude, a fishing trip, surrounded by the beauty of nature will do the trick. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The snowbirds have gone north and our hot southern desert belongs to the locals once again. The beauty and cool solitude beckon and I find myself restlessly preparing to follow them. Having said that, my thoughts turn to the far reaches of Canada and Alaska.

This week I’m planning my ultimate two-week Canadian fishing trip. I’ve mowed the lawn, taken out the trash and paid the bills on time. It’ll be fishing and meeting unforgettable people with interesting stories.

It begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, where I’ll drive north, testing the small lakes of the Caribou region. A well-tied Black Gnat or Brown Hackle should be appropriate flies to start with or perhaps a Royal Humpy if the hatch is on. If these don’t work there is always the ol’ Wooly Bugger or Muddler; they always seem to produce.

As I then proceed farther north, the many rivers and streams of the Chilcoltin will allow for some drift fishing, but I’m not quite as good at that — perhaps with a little more practice.

For this short trip though, I’ll concentrate on the central Lakes District with its many small lakes. Here one finds an abundance of rainbows and “cuts” in the two-to-five-pound range. I never tire of sharing their exuberant acrobatics and determined runs, usually even managing to land a few.

My final destination will be the Skena watershed with tributaries with exotic names such as the Exchampsix, the Gitwandorcks and the Kalem, all famous for their giant King Salmon (called Springs in Canada).

It’s not only the fishing that draws me to this region; it’s the picturesque mountains and the abundant wildlife. Bears, moose, caribou, mountain goats and sheep also call this area home; I call it home too.

I hope to send you missives along the way, or perhaps our trails will cross. If so, don’t be shy; perhaps we’ll share a few secret fly patterns, a couple of stories, or even a cup of brandy and a fine cigar.

While you’re having your adventures this summer, take pictures, make a few notes and share them with me when I get back. Nothing gives me more pleasure than sharing your stories. Well, maybe a five-pound rainbow trout on a dry fly, a double on doves or waterfowl, or dropping that charging Cape Buffalo (Black Death) at ten paces — you get the point.

As you read this, know this, the story is not about me, it’s about you. So get motivated, do your chores and get on the road. It’s fishing and meeting unforgettable people with interesting stories.

If you have an adventure, a story or a comment send it to dansimmons@usa.net

Fishing vacations are not just for fishing, although that is an important part; equally important though is sharing the catch with friends and family. Here is a recipe I enjoyed at Friede's Lodge in the Canada backcountry. I'm sure she would enjoy sharing it with you too.

Stuffed Trout

4 garlic cloves, mashed

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. salt

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup crushed saltine crackers

4 trout, boned, approx. ½ lb. each

1 small onion, sliced

1 rib celery, sliced

8 slices of bacon

Combine garlic, lemon juice, black pepper, salt, olive oil and saltine crackers; set mixture aside; open trout skin side down and place equal amounts of the onion, celery and stuffing mixture on one side; fold second side over and wrap each trout with two pieces of bacon; grill on medium grill over medium heat until bacon is brown and crisp and trout flakes easily with a fork.