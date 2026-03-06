Horseshoes — NSHPA Winter Classic crowns division champions

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association hosted its Winter Classic last Saturday at the Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts in Pahrump, where 13 players competed in two divisions under warm, spring-like conditions.

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association pitchers gather to tally their scores during an event last year at the Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts in Pahrump, NV. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association held their Winter Classic at the Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts.

The weather felt more like mid-spring than winter, with temperatures in the low 80’s with only a light breeze. A total of 13 players competed in two classes with no handicaps used.

Local pitcher Mark Kaczmarek was able to stave off Lawrence Workman by five points, totaling 225 on the afternoon.

In a neck-and-neck tie for ringer percentage, both Kaczmarek and Workman finished with the exact same percentage of 47.92%.

A playoff determined the winner of Class B, where Terry Miller defeated Lance Hahaj 224 to 196 to claim the championship.

The Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Pitching Club also held a 50/50 raffle, with the $100 prize going to Lathan “Rebel” Dilger of Pahrump.

Class A Results

Champion – Mark Kaczmarek (Pahrump, NV)

2nd Place – Lawrence Workman (Henderson, NV)

3rd Place – Jim Magda (Henderson, NV)

Class B Results

Champion – Terry Miller (Pahrump, NV)

2nd Place – Lance Hahaj (Round Mountain, NV)

3rd Place – Mike Bryant (Summerlin, NV)

In Memoriam — Tony Lyons

NSHPA president Lathan “Rebel” Dilger would like to announce the club recently lost one of its players, Tony Lyons of Pahrump.

“On Saturday, Feb. 21st at around 6:15 PM after Tony was struck by a truck. Our horseshoe community is still in shock over this loss. This tragedy is especially difficult as, three years ago, we also lost fellow player Willy Zuloaga in a similar accident in Pahrump,” Dilger said. “Willy and his father, DJ, were both members of the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Pitching Club. Please keep both families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Upcoming

The next NSHPA tournament will be the Vegas Spring Open held this Saturday on Mar. 7 in Las Vegas, NV at the Jaycee Leavitt Park Horseshoe Courts.

• Sign-in: 9:00 AM

• Entry Fee: $20

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.