How are the Trojans are doing in the playoffs?

Five Fall Pahrump Valley sports teams advanced to the regional play this season.

Where will Trojans football place in the playoffs?

Trojan’s Sydney Crotty (8) sets up in front of Chaparral’s goal box as Pahrump Valley is about to kick a corner kick on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. The two teams tied 0-0. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Randal Murray (10) runs the ball against Moapa Valley on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Pahrump. Pahrump Valley would lost. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last week the Trojans played their last regular season games where some teams wrapped up their seasons, while others started their post-season playoffs.

Trojans girls soccer, football, cross country and the boys tennis teams advanced to the regional playoffs after playing the top schools. The boys tennis team made Pahrump Valley history as they are the first tennis team to make it to the state playoffs, which were played on Oct. 24.

Here is an update on the teams that made the regional playoffs.

Football

The Trojans won their last game of the regular season after facing Boulder City at home on Oct. 24. Pahrump Valley took the win and needed Mater Academy East Las Vegas to lose their final game in order to retake the No. 4 spot.

Everything went in Pahrump Valley’s favor as MAELV would lose to Sports Leadership and Management in a close game and the Trojans would defeat the Eagles.

This allows the Trojans to play at home for the first round of the Class 3A Southern League Football Playoffs against MAELV on Friday in Pahrump.

The game starts at 6 p.m.

If the Trojans win they will play No. 1 team, SLAM in the semifinals on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

The girls advanced to their regional playoffs. The Trojans traveled to Mesquite where Pahrump Valley faced off against Virgin Valley.

The girls finished the regular season in No. 3 after they defeated MAELV 4-1.

This set the Trojans up for their first game against No. 2 Virgin Valley. At the start of the season the Trojans lost 2-0 before the team turned their luck around.

In their rematch game in the playoffs on Monday evening, the Trojans played a tough game against 25-mph winds. By the first half the Trojans were behind 1-0 and at the start of the second half Pahrump Valley would tie at 1.

But the Trojans would let two more balls get into the net and be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs with a final score of 3-1.

Boys tennis

Both the boys team and a doubles pair made it to the state playoffs after making it to the regional championship games.

In the first round of the state playoffs, the team was eliminated by South Tahoe and so was the doubles team. South Tahoe’s Brodie Wallisch and Ralston Pierce double team and the South Tahoe team would win the state championship.

Cross country

Both the boys and girls cross county teams advanced to the regional championships this season.

The boys placed in third place behind Virgin Valley and the girls placed second.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.