Inside the launch of Pahrump’s first-ever girls flag football program

Set to begin their first season in December, the team has been working vigoursly during preseason on getting ready for opening day kickoff.

Pahrump Valley High School girls flag football senior Aaliyah Fries runs back to the line of scrimmage following a catch during the programs preseason drills at PVHS. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls flag football sophomore Annika Moran-Maya goes out for a pass during the teams preseason drills at PVHS. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls flag football program has been hard at work during the preseason to gear for the first official day of practice on November 15, the first start date of winter sports. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Girls flag football is arguably one of the fastest growing new sports to hit the high school and college circuit in the last few years.

As the second state to sanction the sport in 2016-2017, Nevada has wasted no time growing the game.

When Pahrump Valley High School head coach Jeff Corbett first pitched the idea of a girls flag football team, the initial response was less than enthusiastic.

For two years, the proposal sat in limbo—emails unanswered, ideas shelved.

But persistence paid off.

What intially started in January as a ‘small boot camp’ has exploded into a full-fledged program, with over 60 girls ready to take the field in the school’s inaugural season.“I got ignored for a couple of years,” head coach Jeff Corbett admits. “But then they finally said, ‘Heck with it. Let’s roll with it.’ And here we are.”

This year, for the first time in the school’s history, the Trojans will be rolling out a full season of competitive girls flag football.

According to the Clark County School District, there is at least one high school program with 36 participating schools and a city-wide youth league run by National Youth Sports Nevada (NYS) that includes games in Henderson and Las Vegas for various age groups. The sport has also gained massive support from the Las Vegas Raiders and the National Football League (NFL).

It all began with a handful of girls transitioning from other sports—soccer, volleyball, and track. In January, the team held its first informal practices, starting with the basics: how to throw, how to catch, how to run a route. Most of the players had never even touched a football before.

“Ninety-five percent of the girls had never thrown a football,” Corbett said. “We started from scratch—literally how to catch, how to run. It’s been hard, but we’re just taking it step by step.”

From that modest start, momentum began to build. Social media posts, morning announcements, and word of mouth helped spread the excitement. By late August, interest had ballooned to around 50 girls, many of whom were still juggling fall sports.

“We’re not cutting anyone,” Corbett emphasized “The goal is to grow the program. Everyone plays. I don’t care if you’re brand new or still figuring it out—you’re going to get better.”

The plan is ambitious but inclusive: three full squads—Varsity, JV, and a freshman B team. Twenty players per team with no one riding the bench.

As the team gears up for its first official practice on November 15, the coaching staff is focusing on simple, consistent systems. “We’re keeping things basic. A couple of formations, consistent verbiage, and making sure everyone’s on the same page. It’s all about repetition and muscle memory.”

That clarity is crucial, especially with many newcomers still joining. The hope is that the more experienced players—those who’ve been through the boot camps and early workouts—can help mentor the fresh faces.

The first official game is set for December 2, giving the team just a few short weeks to install plays, build chemistry, and prepare for competition—all with Thanksgiving break wedged in between.“It’s not a lot of time,” the coach admits. “But we’re focused on fundamentals and having fun. My biggest goal is: no blowouts. I just want us to compete.”

While the X’s and O’s are important, the bigger picture is clear: this isn’t just about football. It’s about opportunity, confidence, and community. The coach envisions a space where girls not only learn the game but fall in love with it.

“We’re serious when it’s time to be serious, but we’re going to have fun,” Corbett said. “That’s my coaching philosophy: good spirit, learning, and growing.”

With the sport booming nationwide, flag football is set to make its Olympic debut in 2028, and Nevada State University slated to introduce a state team in the coming years—the timing couldn’t be better.

To support the growing program, the team is launching a grassroots fundraising effort, starting with a booth at the upcoming Pahrump Fall Festival, where they’ll be selling raffle tickets to reach a goal of $2,000.

“That’ll help get cleats, sweatshirts, some swag—especially for girls playing their third sport of the year,” the coach says. “A lot of them just need the essentials. I want them to be comfortable, warm, and ready.”

The long-term vision includes potential travel games and team-bonding events, though nothing is officially on the books yet.

“We’re a 4A team as there is no 3A division, but I’m not too worried about divisions right now. I just want the girls to love this game and be excited to come back next year.”

Thanks to the efforts of Athletic Director Jennifer Hagstrom, the team already has 14 games scheduled, beginning in December and ramping up with two games per week come January—Wednesdays and Fridays.

As for playoffs and seedings, the details are still a bit murky.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” the coach says. “This is about laying a foundation. Teaching them how to play, how to compete, and—most importantly—how to have fun.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.