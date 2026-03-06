Lady Trojans blast 4A Silverado in homerun-ending mercy rule — PHOTOS

Trailing early 2-0, the Trojans didn’t just answer—they exploded. Two big innings and relentless hitting turned a deficit into a 13-3 run-rule victory over the Class 4A Silverado Skyhawks.

Pahrump Valley High School junior Autumn Colon buts a good bat on the ball during the Trojans' 13-3 victory over Silverado. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Mariah Gray makes a great play at third base, receiving a throw from junior centerfielder Riley Saldana during the Trojans' 13-3 victory over Silverado. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman pitcher Jaycie Hayes was able to come on in relief and toss 4.1 innings, giving up only one hit while striking out 11 batters during their first home game of the 2026 season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Madison Rodriguez turns on the jets to make it across home safely during their first home game of the 2026 season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School shortstop Aspen Middaugh comes through at the plate with an RBI in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game against Silverado. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman shortstop Aspen Middaugh makes a clean play on the ball, tossing it to first base for the out during the Trojans' 13-3 victory over Silverado. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana hits a three-run home run to end the game against Silverado during the Trojans' 13-3 win over the Skyhawks on March 3 at home. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Aspen Middaugh makes a tag at second base on a throw-down from catcher Madison Rodriguez against Silverado High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Evalenne Armendariz talks with head coach Brian Hayes during the middle of an inning against Silverado High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore C/3B/DP Mariah Gray reaches out for a fly ball with two hands to secure the catch during the Trojans' non-league home game against Silverado High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior 3B/DP/RHP Evalenne Armendariz hurled 1.2 innings in the circle during the Trojans' non-league home game against Silverado High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman pitcher Jaycie Hayes is greeted down the line by her teammates during the Trojans' opening lineup announcements. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's 2026 varsity softball program lines up on the foul lines prior to the start of their first home game of the new year. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trailing 2-0 right from the jump, Pahrump Valley’s varsity softball program was not about to let Silverado show them up at home.

And they didn’t.

Two big innings in the bottom of the fourth and sixth allowed the Trojans to post a five-spot, leading them to ultimately run-rule the Class 4A Desert League Skyhawks 13-3.

Entering the circle to start the non-league contest, junior Evelenne Armendariz ran into a bit of trouble through her 1.2 innings of work, surrendering seven hits.

Despite the Skyhawks getting good bat on the ball, Armendariz’s defense kept the Trojans in the game, allowing only two runs to come across.

“They (Silverado) were hitting the ball hard. I think they had seven hits, and we were lucky they only scored two runs. So we needed to make that change as quickly as we could,” Pahrump Valley head coach Brian Hayes said postgame. “Sometimes we let Eve pitch the whole game, and sometimes we just need her to get through the lineup once.”

In the top of the first inning, the Skyhawks were able to amass two runs on a string of timely hits.

After Catalina Barron popped out to Trojans third baseman Mariah Gray for the first out, Yvonne Jimenez singled to center field and Malia Pacheco followed with another single, moving Jimenez to second base.

Khloe Martinez then singled to right field to load the bases before Margaux Burney drove in the first run with a single to center, scoring Jimenez and advancing the runners. Anna McCulloch added another RBI single to right field to score Martinez, giving Silverado a 2–0 lead.

During the play, Pacheco was thrown out advancing to third by center fielder Riley Saldana, who threw to Gray for the second out, with the inning ending after Leiani Malakaua popped up to Armendariz.

Tough luck struck the Trojans in the bottom half of the first as freshman pitcher Jaycie Hayes grounded into a rare 3-1-2 double play that ended the inning.

Still trailing, Pahrump Valley head coach Brian Hayes made a conscious decision to remove Armendariz from the circle and give the ball to Hayes.

The move proved pivotal, as Hayes finished the evening totaling 11 strikeouts while only giving up a hit.

With the Trojans having slowed the Skyhawks’ offense, it was their time to unleash the sticks.

Pahrump Valley tied the game at 2-2 while putting multiple runners on base. Jaelyn Rodriguez reached and later moved to third on a wild pitch before Saldana was hit by a pitch to put runners on. Dakota Glenn was then hit by a pitch, forcing Rodriguez home to cut the deficit to one. With the bases still occupied, Aspen Middaugh delivered an RBI line-drive single to center, scoring Myah Krolczyk to tie the game.

Trojans senior Madison Rodriguez later added a line-drive single to center to continue the pressure, while Armendariz and Rodriguez both drew walks to keep the inning alive.

Pahrump Valley had additional traffic but could not push another run across, as Sydney Crotty was picked off at third by Silverado’s third baseman Pacheco for the second out, with Autumn Colon ending the inning with a pop out to short, leaving the score even at 2-2.

Silverado would only score once more in the top of the fourth with two outs on a wild pitch from Hayes, giving the Skyhawks their third and final run.

Starting the run party in the bottom half of the frame, the Trojans broke the game wide open after Armendariz reached safety, being hit by a pitch, and later coming around to score when Colon drew a bases-loaded walk, forcing in the run.

Saldana followed, playing small ball with a well-placed bunt single, prior to Glenn reaching on another great bunt that resulted in an error by the first baseman, loading the bases.

“When they brought in the softer pitcher, one of the best things we could do was lay down bunts. It didn’t affect our swing and gave us practice for situations we might face against stronger teams,” Hayes said. “That’s an element coach Rich Lauver brings—understanding softball. Coming from baseball, small ball isn’t as relevant, but here it’s huge. We didn’t use it much last year, but with the schedule we packed this season, we could have these close games where a bunt can make the difference between a win and a loss.”

After Middaugh flied out to left for the first out, Hayes delivered a key two-run single to right field, scoring Glenn and Saldana while moving Colon to second.

Later, Gray dropped the third bunt of the inning down the line for a single to third, and a throwing error by Silverado’s Pacheco allowed Hayes and Colon to score while Gray advanced to second, extending the lead to 7-3.

Pahrump had one more firework show in the works in the bottom of the sixth.

Gray reached safety on an error at first, giving Rodriguez the opportunity to double down the left field line, scoring pinch-runner Natalie Soto.

Freshman Jaelyn Rodriguez then added another RBI double to left, bringing M. Rodriguez home to push the lead to 10-3.

After Krolczyk drew a walk, Saldana delivered the biggest swing of the inning, blasting a three-run home run to center field that scored J. Rodriguez and Krolczyk to close the door on the mercy rule.

“It was just nice to be home. We had an optional practice yesterday, had the girls hit, and came out ready to go. It’s nice not having to ride a bus or stay in a hotel,” Hayes said. “We’ve played seven games so far, so it was exciting for the girls to play in front of family and friends.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.