Lady Trojans edge out Mustangs in emotional Senior Night victory — PHOTOS
With a packed crowd and six seniors honored before the match, the Trojans delivered a statement win over the 3A Southern Division’s second-place team just in time for playoffs.
It was an emotionally charged evening for the Lady Trojans volleyball program last Thursday as the program was able to stave off The Meadows late set comeback on senior night.
Honoring seniors Heavenly Ware, Myah Kroclcyzk, Amaliah Mendoza, Madison Rodriguez, Nala Dalton and Marayah Waller a half hour before tip off, the Trojans would not let a packed home stands in attendance down as they cemented a 3-2 victory in the 5th set over the Mustangs.
In a statement victory over the 2nd place team 3A Southern Division, the Trojans (16-17, 6-6) were able to shake off the mental errors and lack of communication that was separating them from pulling away after winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22.
Allowing the Mustangs to flip the script back their way the next two sets by score of 25-21 and 25-22, the Trojans were able to bury a few crucial kills to allow them to leave the night as victors.
On the evening, the Trojans accumulated 37 kills and were led by Xe’ane Kamanu (11), Waller (9) and Ware (6.)
Kamanu also led the team in aces with five alongside Kroclcyzk who recorded five of her own.
If there was a dig to be made, sophomore Sedona Norton probably wasn’t to far within reach as the libero was able to record a total of 37 digs on the night. Behind her was freshman Henna Maivava with 14 followed by Ware with 12.
With the crucial victory over The Meadows, the Trojans will head into the playoffs as the 5th seed in the 3A Southern Division.
According to the NIAA Class 3A Southern Region Girls Volleyball Playoff bracket, the Lady Trojans are set to take on the fourth seeded Boulder City Eagles in Boulder City at 6 p.m.
The Trojans look to turn their fate around as they dropped an earlier road matchup to the Eagles earlier this season on Sept. 17, 3-1.
