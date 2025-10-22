Lady Trojans edge out Mustangs in emotional Senior Night victory — PHOTOS

With a packed crowd and six seniors honored before the match, the Trojans delivered a statement win over the 3A Southern Division’s second-place team just in time for playoffs.

Who you going to call? PDOP Monster Dash returns to community

Pahrump Valley High School senior Madison Rodriguez proudly gets together with her family during the DS's final regular season match in the PVHS gym. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Nala Dalton proudly poses with members of her family during the S/OPP's final regular season match in the PVHS gym. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's senior Amaliah Mendoza proudly poses with members of her family before the S/OPP's final regular season match of her high school career on the Trojans senior night against The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's senior Marayah Waller is joined by members of her family supporting her during the MB/RS's senior night in the PVHS gym. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Heavenly Ware proudly poses with her family during the OH/RS/MB's last regular season home match. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior OH/RS Xe'ane Kamanu extends fully to get the most behind a kill during a home league match against The Meadows on senior night. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS senior co-captain Heavenly Ware flies in the air to record her signature kill against rivals The Meadows during the teams senior night and last league match of the regular season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Luca Blundo proudly leads the PVHS student section during the girls senior night against The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS volleyball players Sedona Norton and Amaliah Mendoza try to dig out a low ball to keep the ball alive during a crucial do-or-die 5th set rally against The Meadows during senior night at the PVHS gym. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fans in the PVHS student section display their creatively unique sign to thank first-year head coach to the program Amber Lugo for her dedication and love that she has poured into the team since early this summer. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's seniors Heavenly Ware and Marayah Waller make sure that they put an ending to the The Meadows 2-2 set comeback in their senior night last week in the PVHS gym. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls varsity volleyball program huddles in for a quick team prayer before their last match of the season at home against The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

It was an emotionally charged evening for the Lady Trojans volleyball program last Thursday as the program was able to stave off The Meadows late set comeback on senior night.

Honoring seniors Heavenly Ware, Myah Kroclcyzk, Amaliah Mendoza, Madison Rodriguez, Nala Dalton and Marayah Waller a half hour before tip off, the Trojans would not let a packed home stands in attendance down as they cemented a 3-2 victory in the 5th set over the Mustangs.

In a statement victory over the 2nd place team 3A Southern Division, the Trojans (16-17, 6-6) were able to shake off the mental errors and lack of communication that was separating them from pulling away after winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22.

Allowing the Mustangs to flip the script back their way the next two sets by score of 25-21 and 25-22, the Trojans were able to bury a few crucial kills to allow them to leave the night as victors.

On the evening, the Trojans accumulated 37 kills and were led by Xe’ane Kamanu (11), Waller (9) and Ware (6.)

Kamanu also led the team in aces with five alongside Kroclcyzk who recorded five of her own.

If there was a dig to be made, sophomore Sedona Norton probably wasn’t to far within reach as the libero was able to record a total of 37 digs on the night. Behind her was freshman Henna Maivava with 14 followed by Ware with 12.

With the crucial victory over The Meadows, the Trojans will head into the playoffs as the 5th seed in the 3A Southern Division.

According to the NIAA Class 3A Southern Region Girls Volleyball Playoff bracket, the Lady Trojans are set to take on the fourth seeded Boulder City Eagles in Boulder City at 6 p.m.

The Trojans look to turn their fate around as they dropped an earlier road matchup to the Eagles earlier this season on Sept. 17, 3-1.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.