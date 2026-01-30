Lady Trojans roll past Cristo Rey, claim third place in 3A Southern League — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley is heating up at the right time. The Trojans cruised to a 50–17 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator on Wednesday night, securing third place in the division.

Run the clock: Trojans pile it on Royals in complete-team league victory

Pahrump Valley High School's Riley Saldana and Kaitlyn Brown wrestle for possession of the ball against Cristo Rey St. Viator senior captain Alessandra Carrillo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Cindal Monahan looks for an open teammate to dish the ball out to during the Trojans' 50-17 home league victory against the Royals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jules Ondrisko finished the league game against the Royals on Jan. 28 with six points. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Sydney Crotty attempts to wrestle the ball for a jump-ball possession against Cristo Rey St. Viator at home on Jan. 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Sydney Crotty advances down the baseline of the Trojans' home court against Cristo Rey St. Viator on Jan. 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kaitlyn Brown lets one fly from beyond the arch against Cristo Rey St. Viator at home on Jan. 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kaitlyn Brown looks to find a basket opportunity underneath against Cristo Rey St. Viator at home on Jan. 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley's leading scorer, junior Riley Saldana, steadies her breath to knock down a free-throw attempt against Cristo Rey St. Viator at home on Jan 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Addi Nelsen contributed nine points on the night to help defeat the Royals for the second time this season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kaitlyn Brown goes for a layup attempt against Cristo Rey St. Viator at home in the Trojans' 50-17 home league victory against the Royals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Move on over Boulder City. There’s a new sheriff sitting in third place in the Class 3A Southern League.

Pahrump Valley continued to find its stride against Cristo Rey St. Viator Wednesday night, rolling to a 50-17 victory.

With the win, the ladies have now captured nine wins of their last 11 contests.

From the opening tip, Pahrump Valley made it clear this one would be played on their terms.

The Trojans established their defensive rhythm early, holding the Royals to just four points in the first half while building an 8-2 lead after one, stretching it to 23-4 at the break.

The pressure never let up, as Pahrump (12-9, 7-4 3A Southern League) constantly forced turnovers, dominated the glass, and turned second chances into points.

Riley Saldana led the way with a game-high 13 points, attacking the paint and getting to the free-throw line, where she knocked down seven of eight attempts. Kaitlyn Brown delivered a strong all-around performance, posting 11 points and 16 rebounds, controlling the interior on both ends.

Led all season in scoring by junior Riley Saldana and sophomore Kaitlyn Brown, Wednesday was a tad different.

Yes, Saldana led the team with 13 points and Brown added 11, but contributions from sophomore Addi Nelsen (nine), junior Sydney Crotty (seven in 20 minutes), and senior Jules Ondrisko (six) kept the Trojans in the game.

The Trojans finished with 21 steals and 46 rebounds, overwhelming Cristo Rey St. Viator’s offense from start to finish.

Despite improved scoring in the second half, the Royals (3-13, 2-9 3A Southern League) were unable to find consistent rhythm against Pahrump Valley’s pressure defense, managing just 17 points on the night.

Pahrump Valley never took their foot off the accelerator, closing strong with a 15-point fourth quarter, a win that showcased their defensive identity and team-first approach with multiple rotations off the bench.

With the victory, the team only has three remaining regular-season games (all league) left to play before regional quarterfinal playoffs begin on Feb. 10, with host sites not yet determined.

The program will travel to Moapa Valley (12-8, 6-5 3A Southern League) to take on the rival Pirates this Friday with tip-off set for 5 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.