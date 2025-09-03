Lady Trojans soccer searches for answers in 5-1 loss to Equipo Academy

Pahrump Valley High School junior co-captain Natalie Soto makes a move on the ball before getting to score the Trojans only goal of the match against Equipo Academy. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Sarah Brown-Collins advances the ball forward up the line in a league home match against the Equipo Academy Yeti. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It hasn’t quite been the start the Lady Trojans varsity soccer program had envisioned to begin the 2025 fall season.

Being one of the first fall programs to hit the ground running with conditioning in early June, the girls have been showing up and putting in the work.

Pahrump Valley High School varsity soccer head coach Amy Carlson said following the Trojans’ 5-1 loss at home to Equipo Academy last Thursday that the team got in their heads once again.

“We’re always looking at the other teams, trying to prepare for them. But at this point, maybe it’s better to just go out there and play,” Carlson said. “Once again, we beat ourselves. They had good players, and they made good plays—but at the end of the day, we handed it to them. That’s just the truth.”

The Trojans (0-3-1, 0-3-1 3A Southern League) played a tight-knit first half against the Yeti (5-0-0, 5-0-0 3A Southern League), who coming into the match lead the league in goals for, goals against and wins.

Equipo Academy’s early goal in the 21st minute by senior captain Briana Salguero was quickly answered back four minutes later when Trojans junior co-captain, junior Natalie Soto, let one fly from the 40-yard line on a free kick that took a perfect bounce, escaping Yeti senior goalkeeper Kelary Escobar.

The Trojans would get another great look in the 33rd minute as senior co-captain Natalia Vallin’s shot nearly made its way into the back of the net after hitting the top of the crossbar to the dismay of home fans in attendance.

The second half proved to be overwhelming for the young Trojans bench as the Yeti (despite battling a broken down bus en route) were able to get four goals through in a dominant display of offense.

Equipo Academy striker Isabella Reyes was quite the force of nature as the junior found herself earning a hat trick in the second half alone.

“We were just tired. We were getting beat, and we shouldn’t have been. So we started trying whoever was hungry. We kept rotating until we found someone ready to go,” Carlson said. “We’ve got a lot of fresh legs, but with that comes inexperience, and that’s a tough balance. It’s great to have energy, but someone’s got to know what to do with it.”

Despite the final score, Trojans junior goalkeeper Jazmyn Herrera did a tremendous job keeping her team in the game late vocally while recording five saves on the evening.

“That’s one thing we love about Jasmine,” Carlson said. “She’s always putting in the work, always trying to pick up the team. She watches the ball, she learns, she knows the game, and she stays strong back there, all the time.”

Heading into their league match next week against Cristo Rey St. Viator, who is also looking for their first victory of the season, Carlson said the Trojans just have to “let it ride”.

“We talk every time, and every time, it’s the same thing—the girls have beat themselves. They’re not getting beat by the other team. And that’s not to take anything away from those teams—they’ve worked hard and earned their wins—but we’ve handed them the game. None of these scores should be what they are. Until the girls decide they want to play a full game, from start to finish, this is going to keep happening.”

The Lady Trojans will return to action on the road in a league match against Cristo Rey St. Viator on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

Cristo Rey St. Viator is located at 2880 N. Van Der Meer St., in North Las Vegas.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.