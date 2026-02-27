Lady Trojans softball ties Bishop Gorman in final preseason scrimmage — PHOTOS

Even against Nevada’s powerhouse program Bishop Gorman, PVHS freshman pitcher Jaycie Hayes continues to prove she belongs during a 2-2 tie, complete game performance.

Pahrump Valley High School shortstop Aspen Middaugh celebrates with her team after coming across home to score during a preseason exhibition against Bishop Gorman on Feb. 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School right fielder Sadie Freeman beats out a throw to first base during a preseason exhibition against Bishop Gorman on Feb. 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Mariah Gray comes off the plate to receive the ball during a preseason game against Bishop Gorman on Feb. 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman shortstop Aspen Middaugh makes the tag at second base on a Bishop Gorman runner during a preseason game against Bishop Gorman on Feb. 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Evalenne Armendariz prepares to smack a ball to centerfield in a preseason game against Bishop Gorman on Feb. 24.(Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School softball senior and Grays Harbor College commit Madison Rodriguez takes batting practice in the Gaels' visiting batting cage prior to the start of the Trojans' last preseason scrimmage against Bishop Gorman High School on Feb. 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 2026 Pahrump Valley High School varsity softball program takes outfield drills prior to the start of their last preseason scrimmage against Bishop Gorman High School on Feb. 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Even on her off days, Pahrump Valley High School’s varsity freshman pitcher Jaycie Hayes makes short work of some of Nevada’s top programs.

Tuesday night at Bishop Gorman was no different, as the dominant young starter cruised to a complete game in the Trojans’ 2-2 tie during their last scrimmage of four this preseason against the Gaels.

“Pitching and defense were probably the biggest strides we made today — especially our defense. We’ve been trying to figure out where all the pieces fit defensively,” Trojans head coach Brian Hayes said. “We’ve moved some girls around, and today our defense made a lot of plays. In some of our earlier games, we didn’t even really have opportunities to make plays. Today, we did — and we made them.”

With only two seniors anchoring the program, Madison Rodriguez and Myah Krolczyk, the Trojans will depend on the depth of their younger but talent-filled roster.

Flashes of leather behind the plate were shown immediately in the bottom of the first inning and in the outfield.

There were also more umpires in training (9) than anyone knew what to do with.

Trojans sophomore catcher Mariah Gray recovered a past ball for a called out at the plate just after receiving a laser of a throw from right fielder Sadie Freeman for a bang-bang double play at home to end the inning.

Evalenne Armendariz nearly cleared the top of the wall in center field to put the Trojans up 1-0 as she roped a single off of Gaels starting pitcher, junior Charlie Simi to fire up the dugout.

Bishop Gorman was able to produce two runs in the bottom of the second inning off timely singles up the middle and down the right field line but from there, it was all shutout ball from Hayes.

The Trojans answered swiftly with freshman Aspen Middaugh crossing home in the top half of the third, trusting fully in their defense and starting pitching to stay in the contest.

“I think we actually had more defensive plays than strikeouts today, which is different from some of our earlier games where it was reversed,” coach Hayes said. “So it was really good to see our defense step up.”

Making the little plays count, the Lady Trojans did just about everything required to stay in the fight with a former three-time state champion for a full frame.

While still getting multiple players at bats, the Trojans treated the game like a playoff scenario, taking sternly to the advice from longtime softball coach Rich Lauver.

“I’m a baseball guy who came into softball. I’m still learning. I ask questions. I’m not afraid to admit that,” coach Hayes said post game. “But Coach Lauver has been there and done that. He knows how to motivate kids. The girls see his experience, and that creates buy-in.”

Moving from first base to center field in the off-season as directed by the coaching staff due to her natural athletic ability, Riley Saldana proved them right later in the game as the junior made a well-timed cut on her route to a screaming line-drive that was caught and then doubled up for two.

“Freeman played center field most of the preseason, but we like her in right field more because she has a really strong arm,” coach Hayes said.

Not as prevalent as it used to be, the oldtimer’s favorite technical style of play of ‘small ball’ made a showing throughout the Trojans’ lineup.

Finding the ability to sacrifice bunt runners into scoring position with no outs, Pahrump was able to execute what teams often struggle with even late in a season.

“Today we added more small ball — bunting, moving runners over. We feel like pitching and defense-wise, even at this level, we can hang with anybody,” Hayes said.

Finding success in the last inning despite umpire number 40 freshly swapping behind the dish, Jaycie Hayes was able to knock in an RBI up the middle to tie the game at 2-2.

Like Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani often does, Hayes was masterful on both sides of the dish.

This week the program will be traveling to Needles, Calif. to compete in a three-day Colorado River Invitational tournament from Thursday to Saturday against Elko High School, Williams High School (Ariz.) and Legacy High School.

“Honestly, we’d rather go 2–20 in the preseason playing tough teams than dominate weak ones. Last year, our schedule was weak. It wasn’t even fun. We’d win big without playing well,” Hayes said. “This year, almost every game will be a challenge. It’s intentional. We want to be prepared for regionals and state.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.