Local 4-H robotics team ‘Awkward Silence’ heading to FTC State Championship in Reno

Awkward Silence, a local 4-H team competes at the Robotics State Championship last year at The ...
Awkward Silence, a local 4-H team competes at the Robotics State Championship last year at The Meadows in Las Vegas. (Carlos McDonald/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
February 18, 2026 - 4:44 am
 
Updated February 19, 2026 - 1:04 pm

Pahrump’s Awkward Silence 4-H Robotics Club is leaving for Reno on Thursday to compete in the FIRST Nevada Championship.

Qualifying for state nearly two weeks ago after capturing the league championship in Las Vegas at The Meadows, on Feb. 7 the program is looking to take home some new hardware.

The two-day FTC state championship, hosted at Galena High School in Reno, will be begin this Friday and continues through early evening Saturday.

If available to lend a joyful cheer, the team will be leaving for Reno with a police escort out of town Thursday around 9:30 a.m. and would love your support as they head out.

The event can be streamed on twitch here at https://www.twitch.tv/FIRSTNevada

Friday’s schedule

3:30 p.m. — Doors Open / Team Check-In Begins / Pit Area Opens / Pit Setup 

4:00 p.m. Judging & Inspection Begins [time slots are assigned] 

5:40 p.m. Dinner Break 

6:10 p.m. Judging & Inspection (continued) [time slots are assigned] 

7:40 p.m. Judging Ends [Judges work on notes until 7:50 p.m.]

7:50 p.m. Inspection Ends [all teams must pass both inspections by 7:50 p.m.] 

7:50 p.m. Pits Close / Cleanup [teams must be out of venue by 8:00 p.m.]

Saturday’s schedule

7:30 a.m. - Doors Open / Team Check-In / Pit Area Opens

7:45 a.m. - Inspection Ends [last chance for robots requiring remediation/re-inspection]

8:00 a.m. - Drivers Meeting

8:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremony

9:00 a.m. - Qualification Matches [10 – 15-minute break around 10:45 a.m.]

12:30 p.m. - Lunch Break

1:00 p.m. - Qualification Matches (continued)

2:30 p.m. - Qualification Matches End [brief break to prepare for Alliance Selection]

2:45 p.m. - Alliance Selection

3:00 p.m. - Alliance Captains Meeting [begins immediately after Alliance Selection]

3:00 p.m. - Pits Close

3:30 p.m. - Playoff Matches and Awards Ceremony

5:30 p.m. - Cleanup and Load Out

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

 

 

