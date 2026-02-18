Love in the lanes: PV 500 Club 9-Pin No-Tap Doubles results

Amid the buzz of the Pahrump Hot Air Rally and Valentine’s Day festivities, dedicated bowlers kept their focus sharp at the Pahrump Nugget for the Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s 9-Pin No-Tap Doubles tournament.

Pahrump Valley 500 Club Scratch and Handicapped Side pots winner, Jim Sparlin, had a wonderful performance during the 9-Pin No Tap Doubles tournament on Feb. 14. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

It was a bustling Saturday with the Pahrump Hot Air Rally and Valentine’s Day, but that wouldn’t stop these dedicated bowlers’ love for their sport.

Hosting their 9-Pin No Tap Doubles tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Casino, the Pahrump Valley 500 Club welcomed new members including Sherry Hallett, Sean Fuqua, Michael Lucas, William Baer, Trish Porter, and Liz and Dennis Griffin.

Bowling a perfect 300 score, the tournament saw three challengers rise to the occasion including Larry Taylor, Jim Sparlin and Joe Matassa.

Walking away with an extra $51 each, Sam Courtney and Griffin were the lucky recipients of the 50/50 cash drawing.

PV 500 Club sends a special thank you to Katherine Bishop and Sis Fronk for their assistance at the check-in desk.

The next scheduled tournament will be an 8-and 9-Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified) on March 14, which will mix 8-pin and 9-pin no-tap formats for added challenge and fun.

Division R

Lori and Vince Allison: 871, 895, 1766, $140

Charity Musial and Joe Matassa: 887, 868, 1755, $120

Orpha and Daryl Lasky: 850, 856, 1706, $100

Jennifer and David Mathias: 805, 876, 1681, $90

Dottie Cole and Ed Poland: 827, 812, 1639, $70

Katherine Bishop and Mike McNeley: 848, 788, 1636, $50

Judi Clausen and Jim Sparlin: 701, 918, 1619, $40

Offie and Joe Balmores: 762, 851, 1613, $30

Division A

Jennifer Gillmer and Aaron Pope: 899, 752, 1651, $110

Dennis and Liz Griffin: 847, 734, 1581, $80

Donna Lee and David Bishop: 691, 856, 1547, $30

HDCP Side Pot

Jim Sparlin: 67, 300, 297, 254, 918, $40

Jennifer Gillmer: 340, 183, 167, 209, 899, $36

Vince Allison: 191, 242, 200, 262, 895, $35

Charity Musial: 129, 278, 235, 245, 887, $33

David Mathias: 167, 251, 170, 288, 876, $30

Lori Allison: 248, 198, 197, 228, 871, $25.50

Randy Gulley (Tie): 197, 230, 222, 222, 871, $25.50

Joe Matassa: 99, 251, 300, 218, 868, $20

Daryl Lasky: 86, 228, 266, 276, 856, $17.50

David Bishop (Tie): 118, 265, 252, 221, 856, $17.50

Joe Balmores: 113, 246, 261, 231, 851, $16

Orpha Lasky: 226, 183, 230, 211, 850, $15

Katherine Bishop: 207, 234, 219, 188, 848, $12

Dennis Griffin: 148, 235, 243, 221, 847, $11

Brandon Quidera: 156, 225, 211, 245, 837, $10

Tim Morlan: 162, 222, 225, 224, 833, $9

Marc Levy: 54, 277, 266, 235, 832, $7

Zid Cabuena: 110, 256, 254, 211, 831, $5

Scratch Side Pot

Jim Sparlin: 300, 297, 254, 851, $35

Camryn Feehan: 278, 221, 290, 789, $32.50

Marc Levy: 277, 266, 235, 778, $25

Daryl Lasky: 228, 266, 276, 770, $17.50

Joe Matassa: 251, 300, 218, 769, $12.50

Charity Musial: 278, 235, 245, 758, $10

Joe Balmores: 246, 261, 231, 738, $7.50

