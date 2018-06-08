Members named to Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval recently announced he has appointed the members of the Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Combined with the recent Supreme Court decision on sports betting, even more opportunities to attract major sporting events and associated activities to Nevada are arising, Neavda Gov. Brian Sandoval said.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A look at construction at the Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas. Gov. Brian Sandoval recently appointed members to the Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee.

“As the Vegas Golden Knights experience this incredible race toward the Stanley Cup and we welcome the Raiders to town, Southern Nevada is receiving renewed attention as a major destination for sporting events,” Sandoval said in a May 24 statement.

“Combined with the recent Supreme Court decision on sports betting, even more opportunities to attract major sporting events and associated activities to our state are arising,” he said. “I am confident that this committee will be able to explore all of the possibilities and report back to me and the Legislature.”

The full committee includes:

■ Paul Anderson, executive director, Governor’s Office of Economic Development

■ Steve Hill, chairman, Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board

■ Carolyn Goodman, mayor, city of Las Vegas

■ Steve Sisolak, chairman, Clark County Commission

■ Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce

■ Thom Reilly, chancellor, Nevada System of Higher Education

■ Peter Sadowski, executive vice president, Vegas Golden Knights

■ Marc Badain, president, Raiders

■ Andrew Abboud, senior vice president, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

■ John McManus, executive vice president, MGM

■ John Maddox, vice president, government relations and development, Caesars Entertainment

■ Kim Sinatra, executive vice president, general counsel, Wynn Resorts

■ Michael Britt, vice president, government relations, Red Rock Resorts

■ William Noonan, senior vice president, industry and government affairs, Boyd Gaming Corp.

■ Steven Stallworth, general manager, Arena &Equestrian Center

■ Dallas Haun, chairman, Nevada State Bank

■ John Hill, public relations and advertising representative, Palm Mortuary

■ Scott Sibella, chairman of the Board, Las Vegas Events

The committee was established via Executive Order 2018-7 in April.