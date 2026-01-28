Milestones and tough nights: Trojans fall to Virgin Valley — Honor Hopkins’ 76th birthday
Admist the score, PVHS girls basketball head coach Bob Hopkins never lost his smile as the Trojans honored their longtime coach’s 76th birthday following the game.
No matter the outcome of the contest, Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball head coach Bob Hopkins finds a way to keep a smile on his face.
Even after falling to league rival Virgin Valley 66-30 on Friday, Jan. 23, Hopkins was still sporting that classic grin.
Celebrating his 76th birthday prior to the start of the boys basketball game, Hopkins was honored among family and friends with a boisterous ‘Happy Birthday’ that rang across the gym.
Complete with a gift basket, balloons and a mini-cake sporting two numbers — 7 and 6 — the long-standing legend felt like a kid in a candy store as he was recognized as a pillar in the community.
To the dismay of the Trojans, the No. 1 ranked Class 3A Southern League Bulldogs didn’t have a care as to what day it was.
Getting off to a scorching start in the first quarter, Virgin Valley (14-7, 10-0 3A Southern League) were able to take a commanding 22-9 lead after the first twelve minutes of play.
The Bulldogs’ Ava Noel and Hannah Waite combined to spark an early run, while Hayden Owlsey added points at the free-throw line.
Pahrump Valley (11-9, 6-4 3A Southern League) stayed aggressive, getting baskets from Riley Saldana, Kaitlyn Brown, and Addi Nelsen, but foul trouble and Virgin Valley’s consistent offense allowed them to pull away.
End of first: Virgin Valley 22, Pahrump Valley 9
Virgin Valley extended its lead with a balanced scoring attack as Waite knocked down a three-pointer and continued to score inside, while Raia Davis and Ashley Anguiano also added a three-pointer.
The Trojans found points from Saldana and Nelsen, but multiple fouls led to free throws that helped Virgin Valley maintain momentum. The half closed with Virgin Valley firmly in control.
Halftime: Virgin Valley 43, Pahrump Valley 16
Pahrump Valley would open the second half with renewed energy, as Sydney Crotty and Brown contributed more points inside early.
However, Virgin Valley quickly answered with another strong quarter from Waite and Davis, continuing to score efficiently and capitalize at the free-throw line.
Despite the Trojans’ efforts to stay in the game, Virgin Valley maintained good control heading into the final period.
End of third: Virgin Valley 54, Pahrump Valley 26
Holding the Bulldogs to only 12 points in the fourth quarter, the Trojans substitutions played with some grit late.
Saldana wouldn’t let the night end without a challenge as she continued to add points late, but the outcome had already been well decided.
Her double-double performance including 12 points and 10 rebounds was nearly matched by Brown’s eight points and five rebounds in the 66-30 home loss.
Falling twice to the Bulldogs this year, the Trojans are more than likely to be seeing Virgin Valley again in the Class 3A Southern Regional playoffs that begin on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
Looking ahead
With only four games remaining on the calendar this regular season, the Lady Trojans are set to host Cristo Rey St. Viator on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the PVHS main gym.
After facing the Royals, Pahrump will travel to Logandale this Friday to take on their league rival Moapa Valley at 5 p.m.
The girls currently sit in fourth place in the division trailing a game behind Boulder City High School.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.