Milestones and tough nights: Trojans fall to Virgin Valley — Honor Hopkins’ 76th birthday

Admist the score, PVHS girls basketball head coach Bob Hopkins never lost his smile as the Trojans honored their longtime coach’s 76th birthday following the game.

Pahrump Valley High School junior Addi Nelsen tosses up a layup attempt against Virgin Valley at home on Jan. 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior and captain Riley Saldana leads the Trojans at the free-throw line as Saldana finished with 12 points in 30 minutes on Jan 23. at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kaitlyn Brown tries to synchup a perfect free-throw attempt during the Trojans' home league game against Virgin Valley on Jan. 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Kaitlyn Brown is sent to the free-throw line against Virgin Valley. Brown finished the night with eight points in 30 minutes. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore guard Ella Odegard secures the ball down low for a rebound against Virgin Valley at home on Jan. 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana does her best to finish a driving layup despite being met with contact inside from a Virgin Valley defender at home on Jan. 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School seniors Julie Briggs and Jules Ondrisko fight for possession of the ball against Virgin Valley junior Ava Noel at home on Jan. 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School longtime head coach Bob Hopkins smiles from ear-to-ear as he is honored in the pregame ceremonies following the girls varsity game against Virgin Valley on Jan. 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School longtime head coach Bob Hopkins is honored by the girls and boys varsity basketball programs on his 76th birthday prior to the start of the boys home game against Virgin Valley on Jan. 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball coaches Bob Hopkins and daughter Darla Jean Sheppard share a special birthday moment before the start of the boys home game against Virgin Valley on Jan. 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

No matter the outcome of the contest, Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball head coach Bob Hopkins finds a way to keep a smile on his face.

Even after falling to league rival Virgin Valley 66-30 on Friday, Jan. 23, Hopkins was still sporting that classic grin.

Celebrating his 76th birthday prior to the start of the boys basketball game, Hopkins was honored among family and friends with a boisterous ‘Happy Birthday’ that rang across the gym.

Complete with a gift basket, balloons and a mini-cake sporting two numbers — 7 and 6 — the long-standing legend felt like a kid in a candy store as he was recognized as a pillar in the community.

To the dismay of the Trojans, the No. 1 ranked Class 3A Southern League Bulldogs didn’t have a care as to what day it was.

Getting off to a scorching start in the first quarter, Virgin Valley (14-7, 10-0 3A Southern League) were able to take a commanding 22-9 lead after the first twelve minutes of play.

The Bulldogs’ Ava Noel and Hannah Waite combined to spark an early run, while Hayden Owlsey added points at the free-throw line.

Pahrump Valley (11-9, 6-4 3A Southern League) stayed aggressive, getting baskets from Riley Saldana, Kaitlyn Brown, and Addi Nelsen, but foul trouble and Virgin Valley’s consistent offense allowed them to pull away.

End of first: Virgin Valley 22, Pahrump Valley 9

Virgin Valley extended its lead with a balanced scoring attack as Waite knocked down a three-pointer and continued to score inside, while Raia Davis and Ashley Anguiano also added a three-pointer.

The Trojans found points from Saldana and Nelsen, but multiple fouls led to free throws that helped Virgin Valley maintain momentum. The half closed with Virgin Valley firmly in control.

Halftime: Virgin Valley 43, Pahrump Valley 16

Pahrump Valley would open the second half with renewed energy, as Sydney Crotty and Brown contributed more points inside early.

However, Virgin Valley quickly answered with another strong quarter from Waite and Davis, continuing to score efficiently and capitalize at the free-throw line.

Despite the Trojans’ efforts to stay in the game, Virgin Valley maintained good control heading into the final period.

End of third: Virgin Valley 54, Pahrump Valley 26

Holding the Bulldogs to only 12 points in the fourth quarter, the Trojans substitutions played with some grit late.

Saldana wouldn’t let the night end without a challenge as she continued to add points late, but the outcome had already been well decided.

Her double-double performance including 12 points and 10 rebounds was nearly matched by Brown’s eight points and five rebounds in the 66-30 home loss.

Falling twice to the Bulldogs this year, the Trojans are more than likely to be seeing Virgin Valley again in the Class 3A Southern Regional playoffs that begin on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Looking ahead

With only four games remaining on the calendar this regular season, the Lady Trojans are set to host Cristo Rey St. Viator on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the PVHS main gym.

After facing the Royals, Pahrump will travel to Logandale this Friday to take on their league rival Moapa Valley at 5 p.m.

The girls currently sit in fourth place in the division trailing a game behind Boulder City High School.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.