Mountain Falls Women’s Golf Association captures its first title in program history

Team members from the Mountain Falls Women's Golf Association gather following a match. (Brenda Meinicke/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Charity Musial (left) and Jackie Dobbins (right) proudly hold their club championship certificates. (Brenda Meinicke/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Watch out putting greens.

These ladies don’t mess around as the Mountain Falls Women’s Golf Association are the 2025 Women’s Southern Nevada Golf Association Champions for the first time in program history.

Capturing their first MFWGA title since their club’s inauguration in 2003, the ladies battled hard over the last four months, defeating 10 teams from Mesquite, Summerlin, Las Vegas and Henderson.

“The red and blue divisions play every two weeks against 10 clubs. We’re playing against some of the top private clubs in Las Vegas and Boulder Creek,” MFWGA president Brenda Meinicke said.

Competing from January to May, the association currently has around 22 members that play every Wednesday morning at Mountain Falls Golf Course.

The club is funded by members who pay their own way.

“If we had a sponsor, that would be really nice,” Meinicke said. “We also run a 9-hole league on Thursday afternoon every two weeks. That’s for anyone who really wants to come and play, you don’t have to be a member or have a handicap. It’s kind of just open to the public.”

Last week, the MFWGA held their club championship at Paiute Golf Course in Las Vegas, where they were crowned champions.

A special congratulations is extended to Jackie Dobbins, who was named club champion and gross overall champion.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X