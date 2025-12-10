Needles rallies past Trojans as second-half surge spoils home opener — PHOTOS

Despite Lucas Gavenda’s 23 point performance, Needles High School stormed back behind a dominant second half from senior guard Luke Mills to defeat Pahrump 77-69.

Building something new in the desert — Inside the launch of the PVVC Volleyball Club

Lady Trojans’ Castaneda-Dabney grabs two interceptions despite 34-0 loss to Chaparral

Pahrump Valley High School senior junior forward Lucas Gavenda drives in for a layup against Needles senior forward Michael MK Burns. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior guard Malachi Holland faces some stiff contact driving through the hole against Needles senior guard Luke Mills. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior forward Joshua Slusher tunes out the crowd noise to lock in at the free-throw line in the Trojans' home opener against Needles High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior forward Joshua Slusher is fouled on his jump shot attempt by Needles High School senior forward Michael MJ Burns. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior guard Trae Plein breezes past Needles High School senior guard John JJ Rubalcava in the Trojans' first home game of the 2025-206 season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior guard Kier Sheppard jolts past Needles senior guard Milton Denham for a layup in the Trojans' first home game of the 2025-206 season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior guard Kier Sheppard advances the ball down the baseline of the Trojans' court in their season home opener against Needles High School (Calif.) (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior forward Samuel Mendoza breezes past two Needles defenders for a layup in the Trojans' season home opener. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kiers Sheppard and Joshua Slusher catch some air during their season-opening ceremony against Needles High School (Calif.) (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley entered its home opener last Thursday looking every bit in control.

For most of the first half, the Trojans carved up Needles High School with tempo, turning rebounds into transition chances while spreading touches across nearly everyone in the rotation.

By halftime, they led comfortably 45–37 and looked on track for a routine closeout.

But Needles — last year’s Class 2A state runner-up — had other plans.

Led by Lucas Gavenda with 23 points, the junior’s efforts were not enough to pull away victorious.

Senior guard Luke Mills ignited the Mustangs’ second-half comeback, pouring in 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting. His run helped erase a 10-point Trojans lead in the third quarter, and Needles ultimately pulled away for a 77–69 road win.

Pahrump’s bench delivered early.

Malachi Holland added seven points, Trae Plain chipped in six, and the Trojans (0–1) controlled the paint with quick outlets and confident half-court movement.

For stretches in the first half, Needles simply couldn’t match their pace.

But as the Trojans’ offense cooled coming out of halftime, the Mustangs tightened defensively.

Pahrump co-captain Kier Sheppard found clean looks from deep but couldn’t get them to fall, finishing with just one three-pointer — though he steadied the Trojans late by knocking down all 10 of his free throws en route to 15 points.

Trojans head coach Toby Henry cycled through half-court and full-court pressure in an effort to contain Mills, but each adjustment seemed to free up another threat.

This time it was senior Milton Denham, who complemented Mills with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

The game flipped for good with six minutes remaining.

Needles senior Michael “MJ” Burns drilled a catch-and-shoot jumper to give the Mustangs their first lead of the fourth quarter, 57–56 — part of a sequence where Needles’ rebounding finally swung the math.

The Mustangs out-rebounded Pahrump 41–38 and converted several of those late boards into second-chance points.

The Trojans managed only 24 points after halftime — as many as they scored in the opening quarter alone — and watched a once-comfortable lead vanish.

Needles stretched its advantage to 68–61 with under three minutes left before Caden Briscoe trimmed the deficit with a layup and two free throws.

Henry called timeout with 59 seconds remaining and drew up a set to send Sheppard to the line.

The senior delivered, sinking both to bring Pahrump within one. But on the next possession, Mills buried a dagger three to seal it, followed by a pair of Needles layups.

Though the Trojans walked away with a loss, Henry saw value in the opener — a night that offered plenty of clarity about what’s working, what needs tightening, and where this group can grow as the season unfolds.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.