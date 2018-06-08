Nevada offering Free Fishing Day, no fees for state parks

The Nevada Department of Wildlife plans to hold a free fishing day on Saturday, June 9, to lure people into trying their luck in public waters throughout the state without purchasing a fishing license.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering a Free Fishing Day on Saturday, the same day Nevada's state parks are waiving fees to encourage visits.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Renaldo Cabebe fishes at Lorenzi Park on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will celebrate free fishing day Saturday.

Three locations in the department’s southern region will be participating in Free Fishing Day.

At Echo Canyon State Park, those interested can mix camping with fishing at the park just east of Pioche. A family fishing derby for people of all ages will run from 8 a.m. to noon, with no pre-registration necessary. For more information, contact Ranger Ben Johnson at 775-962-5102.

The Las Vegas City Council will hold its annual fishing derby at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road in Las Vegas. NDOW will provide loaner fishing rods with reels and bait while supplies last. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. For more information, call 702-229-6154.

In Boulder City, NDOW will partner with the National Park Service and the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department for a Free Fishing Day event at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park off Buchanan Boulevard. Required registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Free loaner fishing rods and reels will be available, and goody bags and prizes will be awarded. Contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, ext. 3503 for more information.

Other Free Fishing Day events will be held in Sparks, Carlin and Cave Lake State Park.

In addition to free fishing on all Nevada public waters Saturday, Nevada’s state parks will offer free admission for Discover Nevada State Parks Day. This statewide event encourages Nevadans to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities in their own backyards.

“Nevada’s 23 state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor opportunities,” State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson said. “For example, visitors can explore the slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Wild Horse.”