NIAA re-formats 3A soccer divisions through 2027-2028

After years of competing in the 3A Southern Mountain League, the PVHS soccer programs will now compete in the 3A Southern League.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association recently moved the boys and girls soccer leagues from the 3A Southern Mountain League to the 3A Southern League. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

This upcoming Fall season, the Pahrump Valley High Schoool boys and girls soccer divisions will look vastly different than in years prior.

Both squads will no longer be competing in the 3A Southern Mountain League division but rather in a new division.

Approved by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Board of Control back in January to create the 3A Southern Region League, the boys new division will host 10 programs in comparison to six to nine in years prior.

This years 3A Southern Region League consists of Virgin Valley High School, World of Life Christian Academy, The Meadows School, PHVS, Moapa Valley High School, Equipo Academy, Cristo Rey. St. Viator, Boulder City High School, American Heritage Academy and The Adelson School.

Last season’s boys 3A Southern Mountain League division was comprised of the following schools: Boulder City High School, Sports Leadership & Management, Pahrump Valley High School, Mater Academy East Las Vegas, Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon, The Meadows School, and Doral Academy Red Rock.

As a result of the merge, the Trojans will no longer match up against Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon, Doral Academy Red Rock, Mater Academy East Las Vegas and SLAM!.

Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon, Doral Academy Red Rock and SLAM! have recently joined the 4A Southern Desert League while Mater Academy East Las Vegas realigned to the 4A Southern Lake League.

New unseen competition in the division will now include American Heritage Academy, Equipo Academy and Word of Life Christian Academy.

“They realigned the divisions and made it what I think is a little bit more competitive. I am a little bit worried with Clark County going to the no-grass initiative that puts more stress on the field. Some of our games are much later than normal,” boys soccer head coach Andrew Norton said. “Games are later than the normal four or five p.m. time slot. We will have games at six, 6:30 p.m. it looks like, so that’s getting us home at around 11 o’clock at night.”

Lady Trojans

The Lady Trojans soccer program, led by head coach Amy Carlson, will be seeing some parity in the newly constructed division this season.

Last year, the girls 3A Southern Mountain League was comprised of the following eight schools: Boulder City High School, SLAM!, PVHS, Mojave High School, Sunrise Mountain High School, Chaparral High School, Mater East Academy Las Vegas and Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon.

This Fall, the girls 3A Southern Region League will feature new opponents Cristo Rey St. Viator, The Meadows School and American Heritage Academy.

New programs to this years schedule include Cristo Rey St. Viator and Desert Pines High School. The Lady Trojans will face off twice in league games against Boulder City High School, Virgin Valley High School, Moapa Valley High School, Equipo Academy and Cristo Rey St. Viator.

The Lady Trojans will not be facing SLAM!, Mojave High School, Chaparral High School, Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon, Sunrise Mountain High School and Mater East Academy Las Vegas this season.

Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon, Mater East Academy Las Vegas, and SLAM! moved up to the 4A Southern Desert League while Chaparral High School and Sunrise Mountain High School joined the 4A Southern Lake League. Mojave High School moved to the 4A Southern Sky League.

“A lot of the teams that were in our division last year actually got pushed up to 4A so we’ve got a lot of newer teams in our division,” girls soccer head coach Amy Carlson said. “We’ve always been broken up into two divisions. This year, they actually combined those so every game this year is a conference game except against Cimarron Memorial and Desert Pines.”

