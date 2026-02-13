No. 5 Pahrump Valley dethrones No. 4 GV Christian 57-56 for first playoff win in 19 years

In a playoff atmosphere so tense you could hear a pin drop, Pahrump Valley survived by the slimmest of margins Wednesday night, escaping GV Christian’s gym with a 57-56 victory in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Keir Sheppard finished the first round of the playoffs with a team-leading 19-point performance against GV Christian on the road. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

You might have been able to hear a mouse fart in GV Christian’s gym Tuesday night.

When the final whistle eventually bellowed through court, I’m not solely confident the officials even knew what it was called for.

With 1.7 seconds remaining on the shot-clock, Guardians sharp-shooting sophomore Wake Rolwing froze time with a smartly contested look from deep that just bounced off the back flat of the rim.

And on this night, by one razor-thin point, the Trojans survived in Henderson yet again.

“I didn’t think it was a foul. He kind of tried to draw the foul by bumping into me, but no,” Trojans senior Keir Sheppard said. “I was a little scared. And then when they called the game, everyone was so hyped.”

Breaking the curse and earning the first playoff win as a program in 19 years, the Trojans narrowly escaped 57-56 to secure a victory in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.

“I was scared right there. I thought they called a foul, blew the whistle and the game was over. I thought they really called a foul,” Trojans head coach Toby Henry said. “But you know, you can’t call a foul in that situation. Our guy (Sheppard) didn’t touch him either.”

Missing six of eight free-throw attempts with just under two minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, GV Christian had every opportunity to secure a first-round playoff win, fumbling an eight-point lead with five minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Instead, Pahrump Valley senior Keir Sheppard had other plans, completely taking over the momentum late down the stretch.

Leading the team in scoring with 19 points, just ahead of junior Lucas Gavenda’s 18-point, eight assist performance, Sheppard said he’s very thankful for his support group.

“I have coaches that believe in me. Coach Julius Verdun helps me with my shots every day, and I really just thank him for that,” Sheppard said. “He gives me the confidence to shoot. And when I shot that shot, I just felt it going in.”

Trojans take the opening round of the 3A Southern Regionals playoffs against GV Christian on the road 57-56 on Feb. 10. pic.twitter.com/Fw692M3G53 — JP (@jaypowers__) February 12, 2026

Tip-off came at 7:24 p.m., but it didn’t take long for the tension to feel postseason-thick.

The No. 4 Guardians controlled the opening tip, and from the first possession it was clear: this would not be a game decided early.

It would be earned, possession by possession, whistle by whistle.

GV Christian sophomore Adewale Adekile set the tone early, slicing inside for an early layup and later floating in another to give the Guardians a quick 4-2 edge.

The Trojans countered behind senior Joshua Slusher, who calmly knocked down two free throws to even it at 2-2, but turnovers and second-chance opportunities kept momentum shifting like a pendulum.

Midway through the first quarter, the game ignited.

With the Guardians threatening to extend their lead, Sheppard rose up and swatted a shot from Rolwing, a rejection that detonated the Trojans’ bench.

The energy surge was immediate.

But the Guardians answered in the way veteran playoff teams do — at the line and from deep.

A three-pointer from Nick Madsen stretched the lead to 13–6 with 3:17 remaining in the first.

By the time the quarter closed, the Guardians had built a working cushion, capitalizing on trips to the free-throw line and interior finishes from No. 13 to seize early control.

But the Trojans never blinked.

The shift

The second quarter began rough for the Trojans with a turnover, as Rolwing buried a high-arcing three over Sheppard to push the lead to 22-16.

Yet slowly, possession by possession, Pahrump began tightening the screws.

Sheppard attacked the rim, Lucas Gavenda found his stroke from deep and Caden Briscoe sprinted the floor for a transition layup that cut the deficit to three.

Then came the breakthrough.

With just 1:30 remaining before halftime, Sheppard powered in a layup that gave the Trojans their first lead of the night, 27–26.

It was a small number on the scoreboard — but a massive psychological swing.

GV Christian answered immediately, refusing to yield.

By halftime, the teams were knotted at 28-28. The first half had proven one thing: neither side would go quietly.

Punch for punch

The second half unfolded like a prime heavyweight exchange between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

Sheppard continued to impose himself inside, helping Pahrump build what was then their biggest lead, 34–30, just past the five-minute mark in the third quarter.

But every Trojan surge met a Guardian response.

Adekile answered inside while Rolwing continued to flick three-pointers to reclaim momentum. A steal and fast-break layup pushed them ahead 43-37 with 2:32 remaining — a six-point swing that felt seismic at the moment.

Trojans go back to the drawing board

Out of the huddle, Pahrump clawed back to within five at the line, refusing to let the game tilt out of reach.

The stage was set for a fourth quarter that would test every nerve in the building.

GV Christian struck first in the final frame, extending the lead to 51–43 with 5:14 to play after a floater from Adekile.

The Trojans faced an eight-point deficit, which in playoff basketball can feel like a canyon.

But the boys had one more run in them, and a stiff full-court press.

“Yeah, last game we ran it one time — that’s all we needed. Tonight, I saw they were struggling with it, so we stayed in it three or four possessions,” Henry said. “It was a nice change-up, and they didn’t adjust well. Our guys executed it exactly how we wanted.”

Gavenda delivered a clutch three-point play through a hard-contact layup.

Sheppard muscled in another layup, but with 4:15 to play, junior Trae Plein stepped into a three-pointer that ripped through the net, slicing the lead to 52–51 and sending the Trojan faithfuls into a frenzy.

Keir finished again cutting past sophomore Wake Rolwing on a one-on-one fast break to give Pahrump a 53–52 edge.

Prayers answered

Free throws were missed. Opportunities slipped away.

Every possession felt like the season hanging in the balance. With 1:32 remaining, the Trojans clung to a 56-54 lead.

The Guardians had ample chances at the line — and missed. Again.

Then came the chaos.

With 17.7 seconds left, Trojans called for their final timeout.

Moments later, Gavenda’s layup attempt with 3.4 seconds remaining was called for a shooting foul, giving Pahrump one final breath.

Sinking his second attempt, the Trojans were up, but not safe yet.

The ball swung to Rolwing beyond the arc — a three-pointer for the win contested by as minimal contact from Sheppard as defense allows.

The shot rose. The crowd held its breath.

It bricked. No whistle. No bailout.

Just the sound of the buzzer and the Trojans bench going bananas.

Looking ahead

The first round is complete but there’s a strong contender waiting in the shadows.

Arguably one of the best programs in the Class 3A Southern League, No. 1 seed The Meadows will be coming to town Friday night to take on the Trojans at 8 p.m. in the regional semifinals for the third time this season.

The Trojans dropped the previous two contests at home and on the road but are looking to shock the Southern Nevada basketball community with a statement home-court advantage win.

“Yeah, hopefully they come into our place taking us lightly. Last time we played at their house, I think we were a little intimidated,” Henry admitted. “But we don’t have to be. We’ve got nothing to lose. They’re the No. 1 team in the state. Nobody’s expecting much from us.”

