NSHPA announces full 2026 tournament schedule across Nevada, southwest

The clang of horseshoes will once again echo across Nevada in 2026 as the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association prepares to roll out a full slate of sanctioned tournaments.

Local Pahrump horseshoe pitchers play a tournament at the pits down at Petrack Park during the fall last season's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association event. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Another year of clanking horseshoes ringing loudly in the air is just around the corner.

Join the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association for a full season of sanctioned tournaments across Nevada and beyond.

Events are open to all eligible pitchers unless otherwise noted. Attendees are encouraged to arrive and sign in by the listed times.

2026 NSHPA Tournament Schedule

January 31 : Ice Breaker Open

Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Neal Schulte (702) 523-0947

Sanction #: 07-26-001

February 17–22: Valley of the Sun

Mesa, Ariz. | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Robert Chubinsky (619) 204-6978

Sanction #: 00-00-000

February 28: Winter Classic

Pahrump | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-002

March 7 : Spring Fling

Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Scott Hardy (702) 496-7798

Sanction #: 07-26-003

March 28: Spring Has Sprung

Pahrump | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-004

April 4: Don Weaver Memorial

Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Neal Schulte (702) 523-0947

Sanction #: 07-26-005

April 18: Beatty Spring Open – Singles

Beatty | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-006

April 19: Beatty Spring Open – Doubles

Beatty | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-007

May 2: Lovelock Spring Fever – Singles

Lovelock | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515

Sanction #: 07-26-008

May 3: Lovelock Spring Fever – Doubles

Lovelock | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515

Sanction #: 07-26-009

May 9: Vegas Strong Memorial

Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Scott Hardy (702) 496-7788

Sanction #: 07-26-010

May 16: Ringers or Dingers

Pahrump | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-011

May 23: Jim Butler Days

Tonopah | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-25-012

May 30: Mike Norton Memorial

Pahrump | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-25-013

June 6: June Bug Classic

Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Neal Schulte (702) 523-0947

Sanction #: 07-25-014

June 13: Jim Costa Classic

Reno | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515

Sanction #: 07-26-015

June 20: Hot to Trot

Pahrump | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-016

June 27: Reno Summer Classic

Reno | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515

Sanction #: 07-26-017

June 27: Pioche Open – Singles

Pioche | sign in by 5:00 p.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-018

June 28: Pioche Open – Doubles

Pioche | sign in by 11:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-019

July 13–26: NHPA World Championship – Singles

Wausau, Wisconsin | sign in by 8:00 a.m.

Pre-registration deadline: May 19

Director: Brian Poole (208) 201-3326

Sanction #: 00-00-000

August 29: Nevada State Championship – Singles

Tonopah | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Pre-registration deadline: August 22

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-020

August 30: Nevada State Championship – Doubles

Tonopah | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Pre-registration deadline: August 22

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-021

September 5: Paul Davidson Memorial – Singles

Lovelock | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515

Sanction #: 07-25-022

September 6: Paul Davidson Memorial – Doubles

Lovelock | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515

Sanction #: 07-25-023

September 12: Ringer Roundup

Pahrump | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-024

September 19: Vegas Fall Fling

Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Scott Hardy (702) 496-7788

Sanction #: 07-26-025

September 26: Pahrump Fall Festival

Pahrump | sign in by 5:00 p.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-026

October 3: Sundown Showdown

Pioche | sign in by 1:00 p.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-027

October 9–11: NHPA World Championship – Doubles

Hutchinson, Kansas | sign in by 8:00 a.m.

Pre-registration deadline: September 20

Director: Brian Poole (208) 201-3326

Sanction #: 00-00-000

October 10: Octoberfest Fun One

Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.

Director: Neal Schulte (702) 523-0947

Sanction #: 07-26-028

October 24: Best of the West

Pahrump | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-029

October 31: Beatty Days Boo Classic

Beatty | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-030

November 13–14: Western Regional Open

St. George, Utah | sign in by 10:00 a.m.

Pre-registration deadline: November 8

Director: Jenifer Bunker (435) 559-1182

Sanction #: 00-00-000

November 28: Pahrump Turkey Toss

Pahrump | sign in by 11:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-031

December 12: Ring in Christmas

Pahrump | sign in by 11:00 a.m.

Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512

Sanction #: 07-26-032

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.