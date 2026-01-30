NSHPA announces full 2026 tournament schedule across Nevada, southwest
The clang of horseshoes will once again echo across Nevada in 2026 as the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association prepares to roll out a full slate of sanctioned tournaments.
Another year of clanking horseshoes ringing loudly in the air is just around the corner.
Join the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association for a full season of sanctioned tournaments across Nevada and beyond.
Events are open to all eligible pitchers unless otherwise noted. Attendees are encouraged to arrive and sign in by the listed times.
2026 NSHPA Tournament Schedule
January 31 : Ice Breaker Open
Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Neal Schulte (702) 523-0947
Sanction #: 07-26-001
February 17–22: Valley of the Sun
Mesa, Ariz. | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Robert Chubinsky (619) 204-6978
Sanction #: 00-00-000
February 28: Winter Classic
Pahrump | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-002
March 7 : Spring Fling
Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Scott Hardy (702) 496-7798
Sanction #: 07-26-003
March 28: Spring Has Sprung
Pahrump | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-004
April 4: Don Weaver Memorial
Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Neal Schulte (702) 523-0947
Sanction #: 07-26-005
April 18: Beatty Spring Open – Singles
Beatty | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-006
April 19: Beatty Spring Open – Doubles
Beatty | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-007
May 2: Lovelock Spring Fever – Singles
Lovelock | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515
Sanction #: 07-26-008
May 3: Lovelock Spring Fever – Doubles
Lovelock | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515
Sanction #: 07-26-009
May 9: Vegas Strong Memorial
Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Scott Hardy (702) 496-7788
Sanction #: 07-26-010
May 16: Ringers or Dingers
Pahrump | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-011
May 23: Jim Butler Days
Tonopah | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-25-012
May 30: Mike Norton Memorial
Pahrump | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-25-013
June 6: June Bug Classic
Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Neal Schulte (702) 523-0947
Sanction #: 07-25-014
June 13: Jim Costa Classic
Reno | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515
Sanction #: 07-26-015
June 20: Hot to Trot
Pahrump | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-016
June 27: Reno Summer Classic
Reno | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515
Sanction #: 07-26-017
June 27: Pioche Open – Singles
Pioche | sign in by 5:00 p.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-018
June 28: Pioche Open – Doubles
Pioche | sign in by 11:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-019
July 13–26: NHPA World Championship – Singles
Wausau, Wisconsin | sign in by 8:00 a.m.
Pre-registration deadline: May 19
Director: Brian Poole (208) 201-3326
Sanction #: 00-00-000
August 29: Nevada State Championship – Singles
Tonopah | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Pre-registration deadline: August 22
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-020
August 30: Nevada State Championship – Doubles
Tonopah | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Pre-registration deadline: August 22
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-021
September 5: Paul Davidson Memorial – Singles
Lovelock | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515
Sanction #: 07-25-022
September 6: Paul Davidson Memorial – Doubles
Lovelock | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Director: Brandon Rather (775) 762-3515
Sanction #: 07-25-023
September 12: Ringer Roundup
Pahrump | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-024
September 19: Vegas Fall Fling
Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Scott Hardy (702) 496-7788
Sanction #: 07-26-025
September 26: Pahrump Fall Festival
Pahrump | sign in by 5:00 p.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-026
October 3: Sundown Showdown
Pioche | sign in by 1:00 p.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-027
October 9–11: NHPA World Championship – Doubles
Hutchinson, Kansas | sign in by 8:00 a.m.
Pre-registration deadline: September 20
Director: Brian Poole (208) 201-3326
Sanction #: 00-00-000
October 10: Octoberfest Fun One
Las Vegas | sign in by 9:00 a.m.
Director: Neal Schulte (702) 523-0947
Sanction #: 07-26-028
October 24: Best of the West
Pahrump | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-029
October 31: Beatty Days Boo Classic
Beatty | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-030
November 13–14: Western Regional Open
St. George, Utah | sign in by 10:00 a.m.
Pre-registration deadline: November 8
Director: Jenifer Bunker (435) 559-1182
Sanction #: 00-00-000
November 28: Pahrump Turkey Toss
Pahrump | sign in by 11:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-031
December 12: Ring in Christmas
Pahrump | sign in by 11:00 a.m.
Director: Don Brown (702) 596-3512
Sanction #: 07-26-032
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.