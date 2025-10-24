NSHPA holds Pahrump’s Best of the West Horseshoe Tournament

The clang of horseshoes rang out at Petrack Park as the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held its Best of the West Tournament last Saturday.

NSHPA Class B Pitchers Benny Sanchez (left), Michelle Wilcox (middle) and Karen Semplinski (right) proudly display their winnings during the Best of the West Horseshoe Tournament this past Saturday, hosted by the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Pitching Club at Petrack Park’s Horseshoe Courts. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

NSHPA Class B pitcher Michelle Wilcox celebrates her victory during the Best of the West Horseshoe Tournament this past Saturday, hosted by the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Pitching Club at Petrack Park’s Horseshoe Courts. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

NSHPA pitchers Jim Magda (left), Mick Nicosia (middle) and Don Brown (right) show the winnings from their Class A event during the Best of the West Horseshoe Tournament this past Saturday, hosted by the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Pitching Club at Petrack Park’s Horseshoe Courts. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held its annual Best of the West Horseshoe Tournament this past Saturday, hosted by the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Pitching Club at Petrack Park’s horseshoe courts.

Players and spectators enjoyed perfect conditions — temperatures in the high 70s, clear skies, and just a light breeze — ideal weather for a full day of friendly competition and precise pitching.

A total of 14 players competed, split into two classes of seven. Each participant pitched 40-shoe games under a handicap format, ensuring a fair and exciting contest for all skill levels.

In a surprising twist, both #7 seeds in their respective classes rose to the top, claiming championship titles.

Local pitcher Michelle Wilcox of Pahrump earned her first sanctioned tournament victory, outperforming her average by an impressive six percent. Congratulations to Michelle on her breakout performance.

Class A

Champion: Mick Nicosia – Pahrump

2nd Place: Jim Magda – Henderson

3rd Place: Don Brown – Pahrump

Class B

Champion: Michelle Wilcox – Pahrump

2nd Place: Benny Sanchez – Amargosa

3rd Place: Karen Semplinski – Las Vegas

Next up on the NSHPA calendar is the Beatty Boo Tournament slated to take place on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Cottonwood Park horseshoe courts in Beatty.

Held during the Beatty Days annual celebration, it also features live bands, a cornhole tournament, parade, car show and vendors 6entry for the tournament is $20.

For anyone looking to enjoy great pitching and community, Beatty will be the place to be!.

