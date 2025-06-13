71°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

NSHPA Horseshoes Series concludes June Bug Classic in Las Vegas

NSHPA pitchers gather following the conclusion of the June Bug Classic tournament in Las Vegas. ...
NSHPA pitchers gather following the conclusion of the June Bug Classic tournament in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Tournament winner Jim Magda proudly displays his first-place winner patch. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilg ...
Tournament winner Jim Magda proudly displays his first-place winner patch. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Dennis Andersen proudly displays his Class B championship patch. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special ...
Dennis Andersen proudly displays his Class B championship patch. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Class C champion Mikey Workman shows his first-place patch. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to t ...
Class C champion Mikey Workman shows his first-place patch. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Rebel and Walter Ray Williams gather for a photo following the June Bug Classic. (Lathan (Rebel ...
Rebel and Walter Ray Williams gather for a photo following the June Bug Classic. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
The third Youth Rider Day at Pahrump OHV Park will be on Saturday, June 21. (Heather Lewis Phot ...
Youth Rider Day returns to OHV Park on June 21
Charity Musial (left) and Jackie Dobbins (right) proudly hold their club championship certifica ...
Mountain Falls Women’s Golf Association captures its first title in program history
PVHS Basketball Head Coach Toby Henry instructs the team during open gym. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump ...
PHOTOS: PVHS welcomes new varsity head coach to the helm
PVHS Women’s Golf head coach Sierra McKillips prepares her ball for tee. (Sierra McKillips/Sp ...
PVHS Women’s Golf team welcomes new head coach
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
June 13, 2025 - 4:22 am
 

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association was back in action in Las Vegas this past Saturday for the June Bug Classic at JC Leavitt Park.

The horseshoes weren’t the only things heating up as pitchers endured temperatures that rose well above 100 degrees.

According to president Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, the lack of ideal conditions drove participants’ average overall down 10% lower than normal.

With playoffs in Class B and C between three players in each class, all Class B pitchers displayed a 3W 2L record.

Pitcher Michael Nicosia forfeited his match, causing a matchup between Dennis Andersen and Dan Dunn squaring off. Andersen pulled away with the victory.

In Class C, all pitchers also all recorded a 3W 2L record. In the first heat, Karen Semplinski faced off against Mikey Workman, with Workman ultimately coming out on top. Mikey would go on to run the table, defeating Danielle Workman to win the playoffs.

The winner of the annual 50/50 raffle was Christine Magda.

A special thanks is extended to Walter Ray Williams Jr, for coming to pitch in the tournament and to Char and Neal Schulte for directing the tournament.

Class A Tournament Champions

First place: Jim Magda, Henderson 5W 0L

Second place: Lawrence Workman, Henderson 2.5W 2.5L

Third place: Larry Workman, Henderson 2.5W 2.5L

Class B Tournament Champions

First place: Dennis Andersen, Pahrump 5W 2L

Second place: Dan Dunn, Summerlin 3W 3L

Third place: Michael Nicosia, Pahrump 3W 3L

Class C Tournament Champions

First place: Mikey Workman, Henderson 5W 2L

Second place: Danielle Workman, Henderson 3W 3L

Third place: Karen Semplinksi, Las Vegas 3W 3L

The next scheduled NSHPA event “Pahrump Hot to Trot” will be held this Saturday locally at Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts. Sign-ins are due by 9 a.m. with a $21 entry fee.

If interested in competing in the tournament, contact the NSHPA headquarters at 775-751-4813 or come down to the park on Saturday before the event.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X

MOST READ
THE LATEST
PVHS Women’s Golf head coach Sierra McKillips prepares her ball for tee. (Sierra McKillips/Sp ...
PVHS Women’s Golf team welcomes new head coach
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After growing up golfing in Pahrump her whole life, McKillips will now serve at helm as the PVHS women’s golf team head coach.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A successful turkey hunt in Mexico resulted in a “Royal S ...
A Royal Slam of turkeys
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pink camo and one quick, direct hit form the tools of success.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS girls soccer varsity head coach Amy Carlson instructs p ...
PVHS Soccer starts summer camp conditioning
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After a long awaited off-season, the girls and boys soccer team is getting in top shape for the new school year.