NSHPA Horseshoes Series concludes June Bug Classic in Las Vegas

Battling the scorching heat, three classes of pitchers were crowned victorious.

Rebel and Walter Ray Williams gather for a photo following the June Bug Classic. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Class C champion Mikey Workman shows his first-place patch. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

NSHPA pitchers gather following the conclusion of the June Bug Classic tournament in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association was back in action in Las Vegas this past Saturday for the June Bug Classic at JC Leavitt Park.

The horseshoes weren’t the only things heating up as pitchers endured temperatures that rose well above 100 degrees.

According to president Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, the lack of ideal conditions drove participants’ average overall down 10% lower than normal.

With playoffs in Class B and C between three players in each class, all Class B pitchers displayed a 3W 2L record.

Pitcher Michael Nicosia forfeited his match, causing a matchup between Dennis Andersen and Dan Dunn squaring off. Andersen pulled away with the victory.

In Class C, all pitchers also all recorded a 3W 2L record. In the first heat, Karen Semplinski faced off against Mikey Workman, with Workman ultimately coming out on top. Mikey would go on to run the table, defeating Danielle Workman to win the playoffs.

The winner of the annual 50/50 raffle was Christine Magda.

A special thanks is extended to Walter Ray Williams Jr, for coming to pitch in the tournament and to Char and Neal Schulte for directing the tournament.

Class A Tournament Champions

First place: Jim Magda, Henderson 5W 0L

Second place: Lawrence Workman, Henderson 2.5W 2.5L

Third place: Larry Workman, Henderson 2.5W 2.5L

Class B Tournament Champions

First place: Dennis Andersen, Pahrump 5W 2L

Second place: Dan Dunn, Summerlin 3W 3L

Third place: Michael Nicosia, Pahrump 3W 3L

Class C Tournament Champions

First place: Mikey Workman, Henderson 5W 2L

Second place: Danielle Workman, Henderson 3W 3L

Third place: Karen Semplinksi, Las Vegas 3W 3L

The next scheduled NSHPA event “Pahrump Hot to Trot” will be held this Saturday locally at Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts. Sign-ins are due by 9 a.m. with a $21 entry fee.

If interested in competing in the tournament, contact the NSHPA headquarters at 775-751-4813 or come down to the park on Saturday before the event.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X