NSHPA Horseshoes Series wraps Hot to Trot tournament at Petrack Park

After battling extreme heat conditions last week in Vegas, NSHPA pitchers enjoyed cooler temperatures and betting scores.

Class B results from the Hot to Trot event. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Class A results from the Hot to Trot event. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

NSHPA pitchers gather together following their Hot to Trot tournament. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to the pits in Pahrump this past Saturday for the Hot to Trot tournament held at Petrack Park.

Compared to last week during the June Bug Classic tournament, the weather was a lot cooler overall, in the mid-90s with a slight breeze blowing through the park.

Ringer percentages were back to their normalcy after the extreme weather last week forced pitchers’ averages down.

With a total of 14 participants, two classes were split up with seven pitchers in each class. Both classes featured a handicap with every pitcher throwing six 40-shoe games.

Special thanks is extended to Kasey Dilger for helping direct the tournament.

Class A Tournament Champion

First Place: Dan Dunn, Summerlin 5W-1L

Second Place: Jim Magda, Henderson 4W-2L

Third Place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump 3W-3L

Class B Class Champion

First Place: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa 6W-0L

Second Place: Karen Semplinski, Las Vegas 4W-2L

Third Place: Frank Medina, Pahrump 4W-2L

The next NSHPA sanctioned tournament will be the Sundown Showdown at JC Leavitt Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 21.

Sign-ins are due by 5:30 p.m., shoes fly at 6 p.m. The cost is $21 per player.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X