NSHPA Horseshoes wrap Pioche Singles Open

Pitchers enjoyed cooler weather than normal in the inaugural tournament held in Pioche, Nevada.

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers gather following their singles tournament in Pioche, Nevada. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The inaugural Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association’s Pioche Singles Open successfully concluded on June 28th at Pioche Town Park.

Hosted in partnership with the town of Pioche and the Pioche Chamber of Commerce, the first NSHPA open tournament featured twelve pitchers that split up into two classes.

Enjoying a nice change of weather in the mid-80’s with a slight breeze and not a cloud in the sky, pitchers had a handicap using a cancellation round-robin format.

The winner of the NSHPA 50/50 raffle was Cody O’Conner, taking home $63.

A special thanks is extended to the host of the tournament, Anna Williams, for all her help putting the event together and to the town of Pioche for their usage of the horseshoe courts.

Class A Tournament Champion

First Place: Dell O’Connor, Pioche, 5W, OL

Second Place: Dan Dunn, Summerlin, 4W 1L

Third Place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump, 3W 2L

Class B Tournament Champion

First Place: Dylan Robinson, Pioche

Second Place: Tyson Nelson, Panaca

Third Place: Natalie Dilger, Pahrump

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.