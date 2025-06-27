NSHPA Horseshoes wrap Sundown Showdown
After starting in the 90s, the temperatures lowered and allowed for pitchers to hit more ringers.
The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association concluded their Sundown Showdown tournament at JC Leavitt horseshoe courts in Las Vegas.
Hosted by the Henderson Horsemen Horseshoe Club, NSHPA president Lathan (Rebel) Dilger said that this tournament was one of the best night tournaments they’ve had in years.
“So far in the three years we have had a few tournaments in July and August but it was too hot, even at night,” Dilger said. “I’ve moved them to June and September, where during the day it can be very hot.”
Temperatures in the low 90s at the tournament’s start slowly faded into the 80s with a nice breeze that was enjoyed by the 15 pitchers that came to play.
The Sundown Showdown featured three separate classes of five players, each pitching 50 shoe round-robin cancellation games.
Jim Magda was the lucky winner of the NSHPA 50/50 raffle.
Class A Tournament Champion
First Place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump 4W 0L
Second Place: Lawrence Workman, Henderson 3W 1L
Third Place: TJ Grose, Henderson 2W 2L
Class B Class Champion
First Place: Dennis Anderson, Pahrump 3.5W 0.5L
Second Place: Dan Dunn, Summerlin 3W 1L
Third Place: Dennis Aherns, Mesquite
Class C Class Champion
First Place: Polly Brashear, Pahrump 3.WL 0.5L
Second Place: Danielle Workman, Summerlin 3.5W 0.5L
Third Place: Ron Gonzales, Atwater 2W 2L
