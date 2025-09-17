NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup results — PHOTOS

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to tournament play in their backyard during the Pahrump Ringer Roundup tournament at Petrack Park.

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Polly Brashear won 1st place in the Class B tournament during the NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

In his first tournament with the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association, pitcher Terry Miller from Pahrump gears back to throw his horseshoe during the NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Karen Semplinski tosses one back during the NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Dan Dunn from Summerlin competes during the NSHPA Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers check-in to find out who they will be competing against during the NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Stephen Lamar from Pahrump rears back to toss during the NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Dennis Andersen proudly displays his Huntsman World Senior Games shirt during the NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Benny Sanchez from Amargosa throws from a modified distance in the NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Don Brown lets a shoe fly during his match in the NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Scotty (Dawg) Hardy from Las Vegas throws a shoe during the NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association president Lathan (Rebel) Dilger goes for a ringer in a match against Dan Dunn from Summerlin during the NSHPA Ringer Roundup at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It was a sunny, late summer day to toss some horseshoes as the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association wrapped up their Pahrump Ringer Roundup tournament at Petrack Park last Saturday morning.

Hosted by the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Club, the breezy mid-80’s weather only visited nearing the end of the event as it was a scorcher of what felt like high 90’s outside on the pits.

The lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle was Karen Semplinski from Las Vegas, bringing home $23.

With 12 pitchers making up two different classes, games were neck-and-neck between multiple late ringer rally comebacks.

New member, local resident Terry Miller, joined the league and was a welcome addition to the competition.

A special thank you is extended to Pahrump resident Mark Kaczmarek for directing the tournament.

Class A

First Place: Neal Schulte, Las Vegas

Second Place: Scotty (Dawg) Hardy, Las Vegas

Third Place: Dan Dunn, Summerlin

Class B

First Place: Polly Brashear, Pahrump

Second Place: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa Valley

Third Place: Stephen Lamar, Pahrump

The next NSHPA tournament will be the Sin City Nights on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park in Las Vegas.

Leavitt Family Park is located at 2100 E. St. Louis Ave., in Las Vegas.