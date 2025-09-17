NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup results — PHOTOS
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to tournament play in their backyard during the Pahrump Ringer Roundup tournament at Petrack Park.
It was a sunny, late summer day to toss some horseshoes as the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association wrapped up their Pahrump Ringer Roundup tournament at Petrack Park last Saturday morning.
Hosted by the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Club, the breezy mid-80’s weather only visited nearing the end of the event as it was a scorcher of what felt like high 90’s outside on the pits.
The lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle was Karen Semplinski from Las Vegas, bringing home $23.
With 12 pitchers making up two different classes, games were neck-and-neck between multiple late ringer rally comebacks.
New member, local resident Terry Miller, joined the league and was a welcome addition to the competition.
A special thank you is extended to Pahrump resident Mark Kaczmarek for directing the tournament.
Class A
First Place: Neal Schulte, Las Vegas
Second Place: Scotty (Dawg) Hardy, Las Vegas
Third Place: Dan Dunn, Summerlin
Class B
First Place: Polly Brashear, Pahrump
Second Place: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa Valley
Third Place: Stephen Lamar, Pahrump
The next NSHPA tournament will be the Sin City Nights on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park in Las Vegas.
Leavitt Family Park is located at 2100 E. St. Louis Ave., in Las Vegas.