Nye County Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer: Senior Abraham Alvarez, sophomore Christopher Vega and freshman Bryan Martinez each recorded hat tricks Tuesday as Pahrump Valley overwhelmed Somerset Academy-Losee 16-0 in the Sunset League opener for both schools.

Boys Soccer: Senior Abraham Alvarez, sophomore Christopher Vega and freshman Bryan Martinez each recorded hat tricks Tuesday as Pahrump Valley overwhelmed Somerset Academy-Losee 16-0 in the Sunset League opener for both schools.

Vega, senior Tristan Coleman and juniors Pablo Castro and Vincent DiBlasi each posted 2 assists for the Trojans, who took an 11-0 lead at halftime. Nine players scored for Pahrump Valley, while eight recorded at least one assist.

Junior Ulises Salazar did not need to make a save for the Trojans, who faced Equipo Academy on Thursday and will welcome The Meadows to Trojan Field at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Girls Golf: Pahrump Valley’s Breanne Nygaard shared medalist honors with Western’s Carolyn Lemon on Wednesday at the season’s second Sunset League match at Las Vegas National.

Nygaard and Lemon each shot 10-over 81, 23 strokes ahead of Natalia Facio of Mojave. Anastassia Furman (108), Toni Cross-Smith (110), Shania Hopkins (112) and Sherrie Monjaras (126) finished fourth through seventh for Pahrump Valley, which easily won the team title for the second consecutive event.

Hopkins was the only Pahrump Valley player with a birdie, carding a 4 on the par-5 18th hole, while Nygaard was the team leader in pars with nine.

The Trojans finished at 411, 96 strokes ahead of Western and far ahead of third-place Del Sol (566).

Girls Volleyball: With a long layoff between matches, Beatty faced the Pahrump Valley junior varsity Tuesday with mixed results.

“Don’t get me wrong, there were some positives, but overall Pahrump JV did a better job in a few key areas,” Hornets coach Steve Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the Hornets had 19 service errors to 21 aces, but he praised Marlene Mendoza and Joselyn Hernandez for their serving.

“What I liked about Joselyn’s serving is that her serves were forcing their receivers to constantly move,” he said. “The problem is we would give up the serve in key moments and for the most part our servers would be one and done.”

Sullivan lamented the Hornets’ 34 passing errors — “We had moe passes off target than on” — and said while the setters showed great hustle the hitters tended to hit right at the Trojans defense.

“There were points throughout the sets we began playing not to lose instead of trying to win, which are two completely different states of mind,” Sullivan said. “When you’re trying not to lose you play timid and are so concerned about not messing up you forget your individual responsibilities in a rotation.”

The Hornets will host Tonopah at 5 p.m. Tuesday in their next match.

OVERSET FOLLOWS:“There are definitely certain skill areas we need to continue to work on, but I think we also need to build our confidence as well as establish our identity out on the court,” Sullivan said.