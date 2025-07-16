Pahrump 500 Bowling Club 8 9 Pin No-Tap Singles results

After concluding their 8 9-pin No Tap Singles tournament, the Pahrump 500 Club will host their next tournament on August 9th.

The Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club wrapped up play of their 8 and 9 Pin N0-Tap Singles tournament last Saturday at the Nugget Bowl.

A special thanks is extended to Jan Sawyer and Babs Woosley, who helped to sponsor the event. Dee Runau stepped up to help fill in for Diane Courtney along with Babs Woosley to check guests in.

Mike McNeley was the lucky winner of the 50/50 drawing, earning $91. McNeley threw $5 back to the club in donation.

The following members brought their best, bowling a 300: Peggy Rhoads, Sherry Levy, Charity Musial, George Longmire, Bill Schultz, Walt Kuver, Mark Hansen, Stan Lazuka, Travis Stotler, Daryl Lasky and Joe Matassa, with two 300 games.

The next Pahrump Valley 500 Bowling Club tournament will be held on Aug. 9 as a Certified Regular 10-pin with whoops.

The following 500 Club Bowlers split $210 in prize money.

Peggy Rhoads: 150, 216, 229, 300, 297, 1042 $70

Janet Hansen: 161, 186, 261, 266, 264, 977 $50

Laura Blankenship: 171, 159, 228, 296, 280, 963 $30

Dottie Cole: 148, 221, 229, 277, 229, 956 $25

Sherry Levy: 165, 175, 300, 242, 224, 941 $20

Lorena Myers: 143, 234, 245, 217, 233, 929 $15

The following Almost 500 Club Bowlers split $60 in prize money.

Stacey Latislaw: 128, 275, 158, 297, 229, 959 $40

Cathy Schultz: 122, 291, 194, 218, 220, 923 $20

The following Groupies Bowlers split $340 in prize money.

George Longmire: 156 199 258 300 287 1044 $70

Bill Schultz: 149, 218, 240, 300, 274, 1032 $55

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 244, 273, 258, 972 $50

Walt Kuver: 167, 170, 217, 300, 280, 967 $40

Keith Schwartz: 155, 202, 258, 236, 264, 960 $35

Barry Latislaw: 187, 116, 265, 280, 297, 958 $30

Mark Hansen: 164, 178, 228, 300, 243, 949 $25

Ed Poland: 182, 129, 277, 260, 277, 943 $20

Joe Matassa: 192, 102, 300, 300, 236, 938 $15

The following Handicap Side Pot Bowlers split $260 in prize money.

George Longmire: 156, 199, 258, 300, 287, 1044 $40

Peggy Rhoads: 150, 216, 229, 300, 297, 1042 $35

Bill Schultz: 149, 218, 240, 300, 274, 1032 $30

Janet Hansen: 161, 186, 261, 266, 264, 977 $25

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 244, 273, 258, 972 $22

Walt Kuver: 167, 170, 217, 300, 280, 967 $21

Laura Blankenship: 171, 159, 228, 296, 280 963 $20

Keith Schwartz: 155, 202, 258, 236, 264, 960 $18

Stacey Latislaw: 128, 275, 158, 297, 229, 959 $15

Barry Latislaw: 187, 116, 265, 280, 297, 958 $12

Dottie Cole: 148, 221, 229, 277, 229, 956 $9

Mark Hansen: 164, 178, 228, 300, 243, 949 $8

Ed Poland: 182, 129, 277, 260, 277, 943 $5

The following Scratch Side Pot Bowlers split $140 in prize money.

George Longmire: 156, 258, 300, 287, 845 $35

Barry Latislaw: 187, 265, 280, 297, 842 $32.50

Joe Matassa: 192, 300, 300, 236, 836 $25

Zid Cabuena: 188, 265, 255, 297, 817 $17.50

Ed Poland: 182, 277, 260, 277, 814 $12.50

Travis Stotler: 193, 300, 277, 233, 810 $10

Laura Blankenship: 171, 228, 296, 280, 804 $7.50

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.