Pahrump basketball rivals leave 1-1

One of Pahrump Valley’s rivals, Moapa Valley, shook things up this year after handing the girls basketball team a big loss.

Pahrump Valley boys basketball team is in the race for No. 4 in the league

Trojans' boys' basketball team lines up before a game against Coral Academy for the pledge of allegiance on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Henderson. The Falcons won 50-40. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last week both the boys and girls basketball teams played games against Moapa Valley in a non-league game, where only one of the two Trojan teams were victorious.

The boys won their game against the Pirates after a close call at the beginning of the game when Pahrump Valley was down by five points. But Pahrump slowly clawed their way back to closing the lead with only four points to go. And in the last quarter the Trojans were able to catch up and take the lead to win the game 49-48.

While for the girls teams, the Trojans and Moapa Valley have had a long-standing rivalry.

In their game, in the first quarter Moapa Valley would make it seem like it would be a close game. But by the end of the match the Trojans lost all momentum and Pirates won the game 34-17.

This was unlike most of the Trojans’ recent games. Senior Ryleigh Denton (13) is usually one of the highest scorers, but this time she was seven points above her closest teammate.

Typically, sophomore Riley Saldana (20) is also scoring big with Denton, but she only scored two points in that game. And junior Savannah Thompson (11) went scoreless.

But the Trojans saw what the Pirates could bring to the court, especially from senior Claire Cox (12) who scored the most points in the game, 14.

