65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Pahrump basketball rivals leave 1-1

Trojans' boys' basketball team lines up before a game against Coral Academy for the pledge of a ...
Trojans' boys' basketball team lines up before a game against Coral Academy for the pledge of allegiance on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Henderson. The Falcons won 50-40. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Trojans senior Riley Saldana (20) passes the ball to Ryleigh Denton (13) between the Coral Acad ...
Pahrump girls basketball team rebuilds over the winter break
Trojans junior Alejandro Lozano (0) gets the ball before shooting free throws against the Chapa ...
Pahrump Valley boys basketball team is in the race for No. 4 in the league
Trojans junior Alejandro Lozano (0) gets the ball before shooting free throws against the Chapa ...
Trojans get win in close game against Moapa Valley
Trojans’ Riley Saldana (20) dribbles the ball towards the Coral Academy Falcons side of ...
Pahrump Valley girls basketball 1-0 in league
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
December 20, 2024 - 3:43 am
 

Last week both the boys and girls basketball teams played games against Moapa Valley in a non-league game, where only one of the two Trojan teams were victorious.

The boys won their game against the Pirates after a close call at the beginning of the game when Pahrump Valley was down by five points. But Pahrump slowly clawed their way back to closing the lead with only four points to go. And in the last quarter the Trojans were able to catch up and take the lead to win the game 49-48.

While for the girls teams, the Trojans and Moapa Valley have had a long-standing rivalry.

In their game, in the first quarter Moapa Valley would make it seem like it would be a close game. But by the end of the match the Trojans lost all momentum and Pirates won the game 34-17.

This was unlike most of the Trojans’ recent games. Senior Ryleigh Denton (13) is usually one of the highest scorers, but this time she was seven points above her closest teammate.

Typically, sophomore Riley Saldana (20) is also scoring big with Denton, but she only scored two points in that game. And junior Savannah Thompson (11) went scoreless.

But the Trojans saw what the Pirates could bring to the court, especially from senior Claire Cox (12) who scored the most points in the game, 14.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Trojans senior Riley Saldana (20) passes the ball to Ryleigh Denton (13) between the Coral Acad ...
Pahrump girls basketball team rebuilds over the winter break
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The girls basketball team graduated nine seniors last season, leaving only a hand full of players left. This year the Trojans dedicate the year to getting back to winning.

Trojans junior Alejandro Lozano (0) gets the ball before shooting free throws against the Chapa ...
Trojans get win in close game against Moapa Valley
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans got their third league loss of the season, but in a competitive game against Moapa Valley, the Trojans secure another win for the season.

Trojans’ Riley Saldana (20) dribbles the ball towards the Coral Academy Falcons side of ...
Pahrump Valley girls basketball 1-0 in league
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans win their first league game after a successful tournament. The team will continue to work to rebuild their young team to be as successful as possible in the team.

pvt default image
Pahrump wrestling team takes two big league wins
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a 4-4 overall standings, the Pahrump Valley wrestling team has put in the work to come out on top with a 2-0 league standings.

Trojans’ senior Ryleigh Denton (13) is about to pass the ball to her teammates as a Dayt ...
Pahrump Valley girls basketball tournament takes home wins
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

In a rebuilding year for the Pahrump Valley girls basketball team, the Trojans were able to take home two wins in a tournament in the Reno valley.

Trojan junior Keir Sheppard (1) attempts to get past Coral Academy on Friday, Dec. 6, in Hender ...
Pahrump boys basketball 0-2 early in the seaosn
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump boys basketball team recently lost their second league game against Coral Academy in Henderson last week.