Pahrump Christmas Open caps off 2025 NSHPA horseshoe season

Pitchers from the NSHPA Christmas Open gather for a photo following the last event of the year. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Results from the "Class A" group of pitchers in last weekend's NSHPA Christmas Open. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Results from the "Class B" group of pitchers in last weekend's NSHPA Christmas Open. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Results from the "Class C" group of pitchers in last weekend's NSHPA Christmas Open. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Results from the "Class D" group of pitchers in last weekend's NSHPA Christmas Open. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
December 19, 2025 - 4:40 am
 

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association closed out its 2025 season in festive fashion with the annual Pahrump Christmas Open, held this past Saturday at the Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts in Pahrump.

Players were treated to near-perfect conditions, with temperatures in the low 70s and absolutely no wind, making for an ideal day of competition.

The final event of the 2025 season drew a strong field of 26 players, including one competitor who traveled all the way from Connecticut, highlighting the tournament’s growing reach.

Competition was spread across multiple classes, with several close battles throughout the day.

The annual 50/50 raffle was won by Duane Resop of Las Vegas, winning a split totaling $106.

With the final shoes pitched and prizes handed out, the Christmas Open officially wrapped up the 2025 NSHPA season.

The association extends its thanks to all players and supporters and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Class A

Champion: Ellie Miller, Richfield, Utah

2nd Place: Larry Workman, Henderson

3rd Place: Jim Magda, Henderson

Class B

Champion: Mick Nicosia, Pahrump

2nd Place: Randy Salzawimmer, Pahrump

3rd Place: Keith Russell, Las Vegas

Class C

Champion: Danielle Workman, Henderson

2nd Place: Neil Schulte, Las Vegas

3rd Place: Stephen Lamar, Pahrump

Class D

Champion: Terry Miller, Pahrump

2nd Place: Michelle Wilcox, Pahrump

3rd Place: Duane Resop, Las Vegas

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

