Pahrump Christmas Open caps off 2025 NSHPA horseshoe season
The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association closed its 2025 season with the annual Pahrump Christmas Open on Saturday at Petrack Park with 26 competitors across four classes.
The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association closed out its 2025 season in festive fashion with the annual Pahrump Christmas Open, held this past Saturday at the Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts in Pahrump.
Players were treated to near-perfect conditions, with temperatures in the low 70s and absolutely no wind, making for an ideal day of competition.
The final event of the 2025 season drew a strong field of 26 players, including one competitor who traveled all the way from Connecticut, highlighting the tournament’s growing reach.
Competition was spread across multiple classes, with several close battles throughout the day.
The annual 50/50 raffle was won by Duane Resop of Las Vegas, winning a split totaling $106.
With the final shoes pitched and prizes handed out, the Christmas Open officially wrapped up the 2025 NSHPA season.
The association extends its thanks to all players and supporters and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Class A
Champion: Ellie Miller, Richfield, Utah
2nd Place: Larry Workman, Henderson
3rd Place: Jim Magda, Henderson
Class B
Champion: Mick Nicosia, Pahrump
2nd Place: Randy Salzawimmer, Pahrump
3rd Place: Keith Russell, Las Vegas
Class C
Champion: Danielle Workman, Henderson
2nd Place: Neil Schulte, Las Vegas
3rd Place: Stephen Lamar, Pahrump
Class D
Champion: Terry Miller, Pahrump
2nd Place: Michelle Wilcox, Pahrump
3rd Place: Duane Resop, Las Vegas
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.