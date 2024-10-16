Pahrump girls soccer earns another conference tie

In a tough battle against Las Vegas-based Chaparral, Pahrump Valley girls soccer was unable to score against the Cowboys, which resulted in Pahrump’s third conference game ending in a tie this season.

Trojan’s Sydney Crotty (8) sets up in front of Chaparral’s goal box as Pahrump Valley is about to kick a corner kick on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. The two teams tied 0-0. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan’s Carlyn Cabajar Williams (2) takes possession of the ball against Chaparral on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. The two teams tied 0-0. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojan’s Khylarann Park (5) kicks the ball after the Chaparral Cowboys were given a foul on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. The two teams tied 0-0. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans have still managed to keep their No. 3 ranking in the 3A Southern Mountain league, which keeps them in the regional playoffs. The girls are likely to keep their No. 3 slot as there will likely be a bigger gap from No. 4 Sunrise Mountain by the end of the regular season.

This is the Trojans’ third tied game, as the team has previously tied with Sports Leadership and Management and Boulder City, two higher-ranked teams in the league. But the Trojans tied with a lower-ranked school, No. 6 Chaparral.

Third tie

The Trojans traveled to Las Vegas to play against Chaparral on Oct. 9. This was the rematch game after the Cowboys lost their first game against the Trojans with a final score of 2-1.

During their rematch, the Cowboys defense was on high alert.

At one moment in the game after a ball from Chaparral was kicked out of bounds, the Trojans would throw the ball to one of their players and a Cowboy would eventually kick it out again. This would happen for nearly five minutes until Chaparral kicked the ball across their goal line for a corner kick.

Tensions grew high as both teams would pick up fouls and the referees would stop all momentum for both team and the game ended 0-0.

Up next

The Trojans have probably lost the battle for second place to SLAM in the league’s rankings after their third tie.

Pahrump Valley played against No. 8 Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon on Tuesday. The Trojans are likely to win as they previously defeated the Pirates 9-1, but the final score in the game was not available by press time.

The Trojans have a big game against the Eagles in Boulder City on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Southern Regional playoffs will kick off on Oct. 28, and currently the Trojans will probably play the No. 2 Southern Mountain team in Mesquite.

If the Trojans stay in No. 3 in their league, they will play the Virgin Valley Bulldogs who probably will stay No. 2 in their league.